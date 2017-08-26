Friday's Sports In Brief

BOXING

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Floyd Mayweather weighed in at a trim 149 1/2 pounds for his boxing showdown with Conor McGregor, who also made weight at 153 pounds.

The undefeated boxer and the two-division UFC champion were comfortably below the 154-pound limit when they stepped on the scales before a raucous crowd at T-Mobile Arena, which will host the so-called Money Fight on Saturday night.

The enthusiastic turnout included thousands of McGregor's vocal Irish fans, who sang and waved flags. Mayweather was the villain as usual, but his cheering section also appeared to be more robust than normal for the American antihero.

Mayweather had expressed doubt McGregor could make the weight, but the Irishman roared and flexed as he came in well within the mark. McGregor is making his professional boxing debut in Vegas.

NFL

SEATTLE (AP) - Kansas City running back Spencer Ware's right knee injury might not be as bad as first feared.

Ware sprained his right knee and was carted off the field in the Chiefs' 26-13 preseason loss to the Seattle Seahawks. But Kansas City coach Andy Reid said after the game that X-rays came back negative and that Ware would have an MRI to further access the damage Saturday.

It was optimistic news for what appeared to be a major injury.

Ware remained on the turf after making a 6-yard reception on a pass from Alex Smith in the first quarter. Ware appeared to take an awkward step with his right leg during the play and team trainers were looking at his knee while he was down on the field. Players from both teams took a knee while Ware was examined, and he was taken off the field on a cart.

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) - The New England Patriots may have a new challenge to overcome when they begin defending their Super Bowl title in less than two weeks.

Julian Edelman, who led the team in receptions and yards receiving last year, limped off the field with an injured right knee early in New England's 30-28 victory over the Detroit Lions.

Edelman was injured as he was tackled by safety Tavon Wilson, a former teammate, after having three receptions for 52 yards in a four-play stretch. He was evaluated in a blue tent behind his team's bench briefly before being taken to the locker room on a cart and getting ruled out for the game.

Edelman was hurt on the opening possession that ended with Tom Brady throwing his first of two touchdown passes to Chris Hogan.

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) - Two of baseball's biggest hitters were suspended after taking some menacing swings with their fists.

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera was banned seven games and New York Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez got barred four games for their actions on a fight-filled afternoon at Comerica Park.

Major League Baseball handed out the penalties one day after the Yankees and Tigers got into a trio of beanball-related clashes during Detroit's 10-6 victory.

Also suspended were Tigers reliever Alex Wilson (four games), New York catcher Austin Romine (two games) and Detroit manager Brad Ausmus (one game). All four players were appealing and remain eligible until the process is complete.

MIAMI (AP) - Giancarlo Stanton homered twice, increasing his major league-leading total to 49, in the Miami Marlins' 8-6 win over San Diego.

Stanton has nine multi-homer games this season, the most in the majors since Jose Bautista had nine with Toronto in 2010. Stanton's home run total is the highest in the National League since Prince Fielder hit 50 for Milwaukee in 2007 - and the Marlins still have 35 games to play.

Stanton is on pace to finish with 63 homers.

GOLF

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) - Two swings cost Dustin Johnson the lead. It wasn't long before Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler caught up to him in The Northern Trust, setting up a weekend of star power in the opening FedEx Cup playoff event.

Johnson, finally looking like the No. 1 player who looked unstoppable in the spring, appeared on the verge of building a big lead at Glen Oaks Club until consecutive tee shots wound up on the wrong holes and forced him to scramble just to escape with bogey.

Fowler made up a five-shot deficit in six holes playing alongside Johnson, making a 15-foot birdie on the last hole for a 66 to join Johnson and Jhonattan Vegas (65) atop the leaderboard. And then Spieth put together a stretch reminiscent of his British Open victory, minus a shot from the driving range, in a 65.

