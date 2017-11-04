Friday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

HOUSTON (AP) -- The World Series champion Houston Astros have not made the decision yet on whether they will visit the White House to meet with President Donald Trump if an invitation is extended.

''We just won the first world championship in Houston Astros history,'' Astros manager A.J. Hinch said shortly before the team left for a celebratory parade through downtown Houston on Friday. ''We're also in one of the most divided countries, polarizing countries in politics. I don't know that this is the best stage for everybody to declare one way or the other and try to comment on the moment and be too much of a political statement.''

The New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Penguins and Clemson Tigers have all visited the White House in recent months to be congratulated by the president for their titles. The Golden State Warriors did not make the trip after being disinvited by Trump. The president has been outspoken for weeks about his opposition to players kneeling during the national anthem to protest social injustices.

Following the Astros' 5-1 victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 on Wednesday night, Trump tweeted his congratulations to the team.

Hinch said he believes that the Astros should savor their accomplishment, but a decision on a White House visit would need to wait.

''What comes out of this moving forward on the political side or what we do or don't do or what sports has turned into, to kind of representing the country's tone - that'll be decided in time,'' he said. ''We're not going to allow anything to polarize this moment that we want to celebrate with our fans.''

World Series MVP George Springer said his grandfather worked in Washington for years and he has respect for what a visit to the White House would mean.