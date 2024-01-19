Friday's slate of NBA games: How to watch, streaming and odds

Jan 14, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the fourth quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Friday night is full of NBA action with seven games, including an expected thriller in the Denver Nuggets at the Boston Celtics.

The Celtics have been on a roll, having won four out of their last five games and are determined to maintain their 20-game home winning streak as they host the Nuggets. Jayson Tatum has been performing exceptionally well, averaging 27.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds. Tatum is backed up by Jaylen Brown, who has been averaging 22.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in the last 10 games.

Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets recently lost to the 76ers and will aim to recover against the Celtics. The Nuggets are 11-10 on the road, and Denver’s star player, Nikola Jokic, has scored 25 points or more in each of the last four games. Jokic will be looking to help his team get back on track as they take on Boston at 7:30 p.m., ET on ESPN.

According to BetMGM, the Celtics are -6.5 favorites heading into tonight's game against the Nuggets.

NBA: Team power rankings see Lakers continue to slide

NBA’s Friday’s full slate

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to break their six-game losing streak at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets TV channel and streaming information

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m., ET

Where: Spectrum Center

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: fuboTV

San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, betting line

Odds according to BetMGM:

Spread Over / Under Moneyline San Antonio Spurs +4.5 -105 O 235.5 -110 +155 Charlotte Hornets -4.5 -115 U 235.5 -110 -190

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers clinched a 126-121 victory over the Denver Nuggets and are now headed to Orlando to play against the Magic.

Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic TV channel and streaming information

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m., ET

Where: Kia Center

TV channel: Bally Sports Florida

Live stream: fuboTV

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic odds, betting line

Odds according to BetMGM:

Spread Over / Under Moneyline Philadelphia 76ers +7.6 -110 O 222.5 -105 -210 Orlando Magic +5.5 -110 U 222.5 -115 +170

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat

The Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young will face off against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for the third time this season.

Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat TV channel and streaming information

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m., ET

Where: Kaseya Center

TV channel: Bally Sports Sun

Live stream: fuboTV

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat odds, betting line

Odds according to BetMGM:

Spread Over / Under Moneyline Atlanta Hawks +6.5 -110 O 221.5 -105 +225 Miami Heat -6.5 -110 U 221.5 -115 -275

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns aim to extend their three-game winning streak as they face the struggling New Orleans Pelicans, who have lost 15 of 17 games in the Western Conference.

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans TV channel and streaming information

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 8:00 p.m., ET

Where: Smoothie King Center

TV channel: KTVK Phoenix

Live stream: fuboTV

Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans odds, betting lines

Odds according to BetMGM:

Spread Over / Under Moneyline Phoenix Suns +2.5 -115 O 236.5 -105 +110 New Orleans Pelicans -2.5 -105 U 236.5 -115 -135

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers

The Indiana Pacers will face the Portland Trail Blazers in a non-conference game on Friday night. The Trail Blazers are 6-12 at home while the Pacers have are 11-9 on the road this season.

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers TV channel and streaming information

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 10:00 p.m., ET

Where: Moda Center

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: fuboTV

Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers odds, betting lines

Odds according to BetMGM:

Spread Over / Under Moneyline Indiana Pacers -6.5 -110 O 236.5 -105 -250 Portland Trail Blazers +6.5 -110 U 236.5 -115 +200

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets are looking to break their current losing streak of four games against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists this season. Anthony Davis has also been performing well, with an average of 25.2 points in the last 10 games for the Lakers. The Lakers are 15-7 at home so far this season.

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers TV channel and streaming information

Date: January 19, 2024

Time: 10:30 p.m., ET

Where: crypto.com Arena

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: ESPN+

Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, betting lines

Odds according to BetMGM:

Spread Over / Under Moneyline Brooklyn Nets +6.5 -105 O 227.5 -110 +220 Los Angeles Lakers -6.5 -115 U 227.5 -110 -275

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Schedule for Friday's NBA games including how to watch and current odds