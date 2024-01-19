Friday's slate of NBA games: How to watch, streaming and odds
Friday night is full of NBA action with seven games, including an expected thriller in the Denver Nuggets at the Boston Celtics.
The Celtics have been on a roll, having won four out of their last five games and are determined to maintain their 20-game home winning streak as they host the Nuggets. Jayson Tatum has been performing exceptionally well, averaging 27.1 points per game and 8.4 rebounds. Tatum is backed up by Jaylen Brown, who has been averaging 22.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in the last 10 games.
Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets recently lost to the 76ers and will aim to recover against the Celtics. The Nuggets are 11-10 on the road, and Denver’s star player, Nikola Jokic, has scored 25 points or more in each of the last four games. Jokic will be looking to help his team get back on track as they take on Boston at 7:30 p.m., ET on ESPN.
According to BetMGM, the Celtics are -6.5 favorites heading into tonight's game against the Nuggets.
NBA’s Friday’s full slate
San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets are looking to break their six-game losing streak at home against the San Antonio Spurs.
San Antonio Spurs at Charlotte Hornets TV channel and streaming information
Date: January 19, 2024
Time: 7:00 p.m., ET
Where: Spectrum Center
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: fuboTV
San Antonio Spurs vs. Charlotte Hornets odds, betting line
Odds according to BetMGM:
Spread
Over / Under
Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs
+4.5 -105
O 235.5 -110
+155
Charlotte Hornets
-4.5 -115
U 235.5 -110
-190
Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic
The Philadelphia 76ers clinched a 126-121 victory over the Denver Nuggets and are now headed to Orlando to play against the Magic.
Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic TV channel and streaming information
Date: January 19, 2024
Time: 7:00 p.m., ET
Where: Kia Center
TV channel: Bally Sports Florida
Live stream: fuboTV
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic odds, betting line
Odds according to BetMGM:
Spread
Over / Under
Moneyline
Philadelphia 76ers
+7.6 -110
O 222.5 -105
-210
Orlando Magic
+5.5 -110
U 222.5 -115
+170
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat
The Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young will face off against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat for the third time this season.
Atlanta Hawks at Miami Heat TV channel and streaming information
Date: January 19, 2024
Time: 8:00 p.m., ET
Where: Kaseya Center
TV channel: Bally Sports Sun
Live stream: fuboTV
Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat odds, betting line
Odds according to BetMGM:
Spread
Over / Under
Moneyline
Atlanta Hawks
+6.5 -110
O 221.5 -105
+225
Miami Heat
-6.5 -110
U 221.5 -115
-275
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans
The Phoenix Suns aim to extend their three-game winning streak as they face the struggling New Orleans Pelicans, who have lost 15 of 17 games in the Western Conference.
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans TV channel and streaming information
Date: January 19, 2024
Time: 8:00 p.m., ET
Where: Smoothie King Center
TV channel: KTVK Phoenix
Live stream: fuboTV
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans odds, betting lines
Odds according to BetMGM:
Spread
Over / Under
Moneyline
Phoenix Suns
+2.5 -115
O 236.5 -105
+110
New Orleans Pelicans
-2.5 -105
U 236.5 -115
-135
Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers
The Indiana Pacers will face the Portland Trail Blazers in a non-conference game on Friday night. The Trail Blazers are 6-12 at home while the Pacers have are 11-9 on the road this season.
Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers TV channel and streaming information
Date: January 19, 2024
Time: 10:00 p.m., ET
Where: Moda Center
TV channel: N/A
Live stream: fuboTV
Indiana Pacers at Portland Trail Blazers odds, betting lines
Odds according to BetMGM:
Spread
Over / Under
Moneyline
Indiana Pacers
-6.5 -110
O 236.5 -105
-250
Portland Trail Blazers
+6.5 -110
U 236.5 -115
+200
Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers
The Brooklyn Nets are looking to break their current losing streak of four games against the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James is averaging 24.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 7.6 assists this season. Anthony Davis has also been performing well, with an average of 25.2 points in the last 10 games for the Lakers. The Lakers are 15-7 at home so far this season.
Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers TV channel and streaming information
Date: January 19, 2024
Time: 10:30 p.m., ET
Where: crypto.com Arena
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: ESPN+
Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers odds, betting lines
Odds according to BetMGM:
Spread
Over / Under
Moneyline
Brooklyn Nets
+6.5 -105
O 227.5 -110
+220
Los Angeles Lakers
-6.5 -115
U 227.5 -110
-275
