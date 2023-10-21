Friday's Seacoast roundup: Exeter field hockey begins Division I title defense

EXETER - The Exeter High School field hockey team picked up in the Division I tournament right where it left off last fall - with a win.

The fourth-seeded Blue Hawks, the two-time defending state champions, opened this year's tournament with a 4-1 quarterfinal win over No. 5 Pinkerton on Friday at Exeter High School.

The Blue Hawks will face top-seeded Dover in a semifinal on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Exeter High School. Dover advanced with a 4-0 win over No. 8 Bedford.

Exeter's Elsa Bishop scored three goals in the win, while Ally Regan had one.

VOLLEYBALL

Somersworth 3

Belmont 0

BELMONT - Somersworth, the reigning Division III state champions, completed its undefeated regular season with this sweep.

Individual game scores were 25-13, 25-14, 25-17.

Aby Lambert (33 assists), Sya McKay (11 kills), Paige Demers (nine kills), and Lillie Hamilton (14 digs) led Somersworth.

Dover 3

Winnacunnet 0

DOVER - The Green Wave ended the regular season at 13-5 with this Division I win. Winnacunnet finished at 1-17.

Individual game scores were 25-10, 25-7, 25-5.

Tory Vitko (18 kills), Aidyn Stone (10 digs, four aces), and Quinn Carberry (20 assists, five aces) led Dover.

GIRLS SOCCER

Winnacunnet 1

Goffstown 0

GOFFSTOWN - Liana Pacheco scored the game winner in the first half on an assist from Maitri Clifford in this Division I match.

WHS' Julianne Banks played well in goal while Izzy Needham, Teagan Rooney, Molly Houlihan, and Emmy Granger all starred for Winnacunnet (7-7-2).

Epping 2

Somersworth 0

SOMERSWORTH - Madison Brogan, Shakeila Miller, Kezia Mawikere, Audrey Labelle, Kira Noyce and Natalia Faustino all played well for the Hilltoppers in this season-ending Division IV game.

Portsmouth 6

Dover 2

DOVER - Annie Parker scored two goals, Carolyn Milks, Raegan Lawton, Maeva Honda and Haley Coombs each scored a goal for Portsmouth (14-2) in this regular season finale.

Milks had two assists, Parker had one and Grace Ward had an assist for the Clippers. Morgan Ruhnke, Liv McCormack and Abby Nersesian played well on defense, while goalie Charley Loosey had eight saves.

JUNIOR VARSITY

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Winnacunnet seventh at state meet

HUDSON - Senior Lauren Muldoon placed 19th overall in a time of 22 minutes, 57.08 seconds as Winnacunnet placed seventh in the 13-team Division I state race at Alvirne High School.

Samantha Goucher (34th, 23:55.10), Kaitlin Merrill (35th, 23:56.16), Sophia Ellsworth (52nd, 24:50.91) and Erin Muldoon (99th, 27:52.32) all competed for the Warriors.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

WHS places eighth at state meet

HUDSON - Winnacunnet freshman Nick DePippo placed ninth overall with a time of 18 minutes, 01.51 seconds as the Warriors placed eighth in the 17-team Division I state race at Alvirne High School.

Winnacunnet's Eamonn McMahon (45th, 19:23.06), Ethan Gahm (54th, 19:33.78), Cameron Crooks (70th, 19:52.13), and Aaron Zou (95th, 20:44.17) all competed.

Coaches are asked to e-mail game summaries to sports@seacoastonline.com.

