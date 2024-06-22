Friday's RailRiders-Buffalo game suspended

First came the deluge. Then came the rain.

Friday night's game at PNC Field in Moosic between the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and Buffalo Bisons was suspended due to inclement weather after 2 1/2 innings with Buffalo leading, 11-0.

It is scheduled to be resumed Saturday at 4:05 p.m. and will be a nine-inning game. Approximately 40 minutes later, the regularly scheduled game will take place and last seven innings.

A RBI single by Riley Tirotta in the first inning and a solo home run by Will Robertson in the second gave the Bisons a 2-0 lead.

Buffalo then erupted for nine runs on eight hits and two hit batsmen in the top of the third inning against RailRiders starter Edgar Barclay. Thirteen batters came to the plate and eight of the runs came with two outs. Leo Jimenez and Damiano Palmegiani each had two hits in the inning. Jimenez and Tirotta had back-to-back homers to cap the outburst and chase Barclay. Matt Sauer relieved and got a strikeout to finally end the inning.

After that, the tarp was put on the field and the game suspended.

Tickets to Friday's game can be exchanged for any remaining home game this season except for July 4. Visit swbrailriders.com to find out more about the team's rainout policy.

Off the rails

On Friday, the New York Yankees made several roster moves affecting the RailRiders.

Righthanded pitcher Yoendrys Gomez was recalled by the Yankees and righty Phil Bickford was signed to a major league contract and selected from the RailRiders.

Lefthanded pitcher Anthony Misiewicz was optioned from the Yankees to the RailRiders.

Cam Schlittler, a righthanded pitcher, was promoted from Single-A Hudson Valley. With the Renegades, Schlittler was 3-2 with a 2.32 earned-run average. He started 11 games and in 54.1 innings allowed 21 runs (14 earned) on 31 hits with 28 walks and 71 strikeouts. From Walpole, Massachusetts, and Northeastern University, he was drafted by the Yankees in 2022 in the seventh round 220th overall).