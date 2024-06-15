Friday's prep sports results
BASEBALL
CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• East Ridge 10, Forest Lake 1
• Mounds View 5, Wayzata 4
Consolation semifinals
• Eastview 3, Farmington 1
• Minnetonka 6, St. Cloud 5
Consolation final
• Minnetonka 13, Eastview 3
Third place
• Wayzata 3, Forest Lake 0
CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Mahtomedi 5, Grand Rapids 3
• Totino-Grace 2, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0
Consolation semifinals
• Mankato East 4, Northfield 3
• St. Thomas Academy 6, Little Falls 0
Consolation final
• Mankato East 7, St. Thomas Academy 4
Third place
• Grand Rapids 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1
CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Foley 4, Esko 0
• Rockford 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 3
Consolation semifinals
• Perham 6, Blake 5
• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Montevideo 5
Consolation final
• Perham 8, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4
Third place
• Esko 4, LeSueur-Henderson 1
CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT
Semifinals
• Parkers Prairie 7, Sacred Heart 1
• Springfield 4, Cherry 2
Consolation semifinals
• Lyle/Pacelli 13, Heritage Christian 3
• New York Mills 14, Lac qui Parle Valley 8
Consolation final
• New York Mills 7, Lyle/Pacelli 3
Third place
• Sacred Heart 5, Cherry 3