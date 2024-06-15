Advertisement

Friday's prep sports results

star tribune staff, star tribune
BASEBALL

CLASS 4A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• East Ridge 10, Forest Lake 1

• Mounds View 5, Wayzata 4

Consolation semifinals

• Eastview 3, Farmington 1

• Minnetonka 6, St. Cloud 5

Consolation final

• Minnetonka 13, Eastview 3

Third place

• Wayzata 3, Forest Lake 0

CLASS 3A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Mahtomedi 5, Grand Rapids 3

• Totino-Grace 2, Benilde-St. Margaret's 0

Consolation semifinals

• Mankato East 4, Northfield 3

• St. Thomas Academy 6, Little Falls 0

Consolation final

• Mankato East 7, St. Thomas Academy 4

Third place

• Grand Rapids 4, Benilde-St. Margaret's 1

CLASS 2A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Foley 4, Esko 0

• Rockford 7, Le Sueur-Henderson 3

Consolation semifinals

• Perham 6, Blake 5

• Zumbrota-Mazeppa 8, Montevideo 5

Consolation final

• Perham 8, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 4

Third place

• Esko 4, LeSueur-Henderson 1

CLASS 1A STATE TOURNAMENT

Semifinals

• Parkers Prairie 7, Sacred Heart 1

• Springfield 4, Cherry 2

Consolation semifinals

• Lyle/Pacelli 13, Heritage Christian 3

• New York Mills 14, Lac qui Parle Valley 8

Consolation final

• New York Mills 7, Lyle/Pacelli 3

Third place

• Sacred Heart 5, Cherry 3