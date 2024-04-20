Friday's prep highlights: Sementi records 500th win with Tuscola softball

Apr. 20—➜ . Caden Keleminic limited Watseka to only two hits in five innings and struck out 10, setting the tone for BHRA in its Vermilion Valley Conference home win. Micah Stanford was 2 for 4 with two RBI, Anderson Thomas drove in two runs and Keleminic came through with a double and an RBI in the six-inning victory. James Newell and Myles Lynch had the two hits for Wateka, with Lynch doubling and Newell scoring the Warriors' lone run.

➜ . Madden Schurvinske shined under the lights at Spalding Park, leading Centennial to a Big 12 road win against its main rival. Schurvinske went 5 for 5 with a home run, a double and four RBI to power the Chargers, while Jake Miller hit a solo home run to lead off the game, walked three times, scored three runs and drove in two runs. Tate Sauer added two hits, including a double, for Centennial. Chris Timmons had two hits for Central, with Oliver Brandow reaching base four times via a single, a walk and getting hit by a pitch twice.

➜ . Jase Latoz went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks, while Devin Vice was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored for Georgetown-Ridge Farm in a VVC win that saw the visiting Buffaloes take advantage of five errors by Cissna Park. Colson Carley led the Timberwolves, going 2 for 4 with two RBI out of the leadoff spot, with Brayden Bruens going 2 for 4 with an RBI.

➜ . Brayden Elliott only gave up four hits and struck out eight, throwing a complete game for GCMS in a home Heart of Illinois Conference win. Zach Price was 1 for 2 and drove in both runs for the Falcons, while Elliott (2 for 3) and David Hull (2 for 4) each chipped in during the low-scoring win.

➜ . Ryker Small was nearly unhittable, throwing 62/3 shutout innings and striking out 13 to carry Hoopeston Area to a road VVC win. Small was a force in the batter's box, too, going 3 for 4 with an RBI for the Cornjerkers. Wyatt Eisenmann (2 for 4, three RBI, double), Cole Miller (2 for 2, two RBI, double, two walks) and Dylan Judy (2 for 3, triple, two runs scored) each contributed in the victory. Caleb Clutteur had the lone hit, a single, for Milford.

➜ . Finn Randolph threw a one-hit shutout in the first game of a home Apollo Conference doubleheader, striking out three in four innings, and also went 2 for 3 with three RBI at the plate for M-S. Cam Heinhold was 1 for 1 with a triple, three walks and two RBI out of the leadoff spot, while Noah Butler was 2 for 2 with a double, three RBI and two runs scored. In the second game, Gavin Bailey hit two home runs in the second game and went 2 for 3 with five RBI to power the Bulldogs, while Cade Starrick was 2 for 4 with three RBI.

➜ . The host Panthers fell behind 3-0 in the top of the first inning and couldn't recover in a nonconference setback. Kayden Vance was 2 for 3 with an RBI for PBL, while Charles Cambridge was 2 for 4 with a double and Tyler Cole was 2 for 4.

➜ . Brody Taflinger, Cort Vermillion, Chase Harrison, Jackson Dudley and Alex Wallace each drove in a run for Oakwood, which led 3-0 after the first inning only for Salt Fork to tie it at 4 in the top of the sixth before the Comets responded with the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth. Alec Harrison threw a complete game for Oakwood (8-11), striking out 11. Jameson Remole went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBI, Deegan Albert was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and Hayden Chew drove in two runs for Salt Fork.

➜ . Jerrius Atkinson went 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI, Owen Jones went 2 for 4 with two RBI and Dillon Hemker went 2 for 3 with an RBI to lead Schlarman to a road VVC win. Lane McCann went 1 for 3 and drove in the lone run for Iroquois West.

➜ . Tri-Valley led 4-0 after three innings and LeRoy managed to cut its deficit to one following a two-run in the sixth, but the visiting Panthers could not pull off the comeback in a Heart of Illinois Conference loss. Andrew Fleming had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs for LeRoy (8-9).

➜ . Coleton Langendorf threw 52/3 shutout innings, improving to 4-0 on the season, and the host Rockets cruised to an Illini Prairie Conference victory. Langendorf scattered three hits and struck out seven. Dane Eisenmenger and Brayden Henry stood out offensively for Unity (14-4), with Eisenmenger going 3 for 3 with three doubles and three runs scored. Henry was 1 for 1 with a double and four RBI. Gavin Tredennick went 2 for 4 out of the leadoff spot for Prairie Central.

➜ . Westville trailed 1-0 after four innings, but the visiting Tigers scored four runs in the top of the fifth to take control and then relied on the pitching of Cameron Steinbaugh to earn the VVC win. Steinbaugh threw a complete game, striking out 10 and only allowing five hits. Easton Barney went 3 for 3 to pace Westville (15-3-1), while Cade Schaumburg was 1 for 3 with two RBI and Zach Russell was 1 for 4 with two RBI. Kollin Asbury hit a solo home run to account for the only run by Armstrong-Potomac, and he struck out 12 in six innings.

➜ . BHRA rattled off a season-high 18 hits en route to a Vermilion Valley Conference home win, overcoming a 4-0 deficit after the first inning. Raeghan Dickison went 4 for 4 with a double and three RBI while pitching all five innings for the Blue Devils (13-7). Ella Myers was also a force in the batter's box, going 3 for 4 with a triple, a home run, four RBI and three runs scored. Ella Acton (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored), Emma Sheltao (3 for 4, two runs scored), Draycee Nelson (1 for 3, two RBI, two runs scored) and Elli Tittle (1 for 3, two RBI) also chipped in during the win. Sarah Parsons and Brianna Denault each went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Watseka (11-3).

➜ . Maisie Bowers went 4 for 4 with three RBI, Haley Helm went 3 for 3 with two doubles and an RBI and the Maroons hung on for a nonconference win. Helm also threw a complete game, scattering nine hits and striking out five. Grace Bandy (2 for 4, RBI) and Kaitlyn Helm (1 for 3, two runs scored) also chipped in.

➜ . Fisher kept it close until the sixth inning, only trailing 8-4 after five innings, before the visiting Chiefs used a 10-run outburst in the top of the sixth to run away with the Heart of Illinois Conference win. Paige Hott was 3 for 3 with a double, a solo home run and three runs scored for the Bunnies, while Naomi Dickey was 2 for 4 with three RBI.

➜ . Blue Ridge struggled defensively, committing eight errors in a home nonconference loss. Addison Roos went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two walks out of the leadoff spot to lead the Knights, while Karlee Fenton was 2 for 4.

➜ . Aubrey Wagner threw a complete game and struck out 11, Leah Honeycutt went 2 for 3 with two RBI, a double and three stolen bases and Iroquois West held on for a Vermilion Valley Conference win. Nevaeh Medina was 2 for 2 with a double, with Cam Bork and Lily Garcia each driving in a run for the Raiders (8-6).

➜ . Lillie Harris hit a home run, while Abby Storm, Addison Lucht and Sydney Seyfert all had multiple hits to spark Milford to a home VVC win. Harris was 3 for 4 with three RBI and added a double on top of her home run, Storm was 2 for 4 with a double and two RBI, Lucht was 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored and Seyfert was 2 for 4 with two runs scored for the Bearcats (13-1). Maddie Barnes had two doubles and drove in a run to lead Hoopeston Area.

➜ . Kaitlyn Hel went 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Haley Helm was 1 for 1 with a home run and two walks, but the Maroons sustained a close nonconference loss. Tayten Hunter threw all seven innings, yielding six hits and striking out one.

➜ . Addy Sherrick struck out eight in a five-inning shutout and Reece Morgan went 3 for 3 with two RBI as the visiting Eagles cruised to a nonconference win against the Tigers.

➜ . Salt Fork broke a 6-6 tie with five runs in the top of the eighth to secure an extra-inning VVC road victory. Alexa Jamison went 3 for 5 with a home run and three RBI and Ava Ringstrom also drove in three runs for the Storm, going 2 for 5 with a double. Brilynn Barnett also hit a home run for Salt Fork and finished 2 for 5 with two RBI. Samantha Dunavan and Caydence Vermillion each hit solo home runs for Oakwood, while Madi McFarland was 2 for 3 with two RBI.

➜ . Lenny Sementi has seen all kinds of wins during his 24 seasons coaching Tuscola. Friday's road nonconference win ranks up there. Not only because it was the 500th win of his career with the Warriors, but because his team rallied from a 7-3 deficit in the final two innings to make it happen. Emily Czerwonka went 4 for 5 with a triple and three RBI for Tuscola, Kinzie Cleland was 3 for 5 with three RBI and Allison Pettry was 3 for 4 with a triple and two RBI to lead the 21-hit outburst by the Warriors. Rixie Lyons (3 for 4, two runs scored), Brynlee Ring (3 for 4), Montcie Xolo (2 for 4, RBI) and Cailin Munson (2 for 5) also got in on the offensive fun during the historic victory. Harmony Ray was 3 for 4 with a home run, a double and two RBI to pace Sullivan.

➜ . Lindy Bates threw a one-hit shutout and hit a home run as Unity cruised to a five-inning Illini Prairie Conference home win. The Rockets (14-6-1) wasted little time getting ahead of the Hawks, taking a 6-0 lead after one inning that quickly increased to 9-0 after two innings. Bates went 2 for 4 with three RBI in the batter's box and struck out seven Prairie Central batters from the pitcher's circle. Sophia Beckett (2 for 2, two RBI, two runs scored, double), Maegan Rothe (2 for 3, RBI, two runs scored), Kenley Harris (2 for 3, RBI) and Shelby Smith (1 for 2, two RBI) also contributed significantly in the win.

➜ . After a scoreless game through three innings, Westville scored four runs in the top of the fourth, four more in the fifth and five in the sixth to close out the VVC win. Lani Gondzur went 4 for 5 with two RBI, Laney Cook was 2 for 3 with five RBI and a home run, Jazmyn Bennett was 2 for 4 with three RBI and two doubles, Daylin Zaayer was 2 for 3 with an RBI and two runs scored and Abby Sabalaskey was 3 for 4 with three run scored to lead the Tigers (17-2). Sabalaskey struck out 16 in throwing a complete game, only yielding three hits, and garnered her 900th career strikeout in the game. Tinley Parkerson went 2 for 2 out of the leadoff spot for Armstrong-Potomac and Elle Jameson was 1 for 3 with a triple and drove in the Trojans' lone run.

➜ . Centennial cruised to a home win behind a hat trick from Alicia Fernandez. Along with her three goals, Evelyn Hernandez Ruiz, Mailyn Hernandez Ruiz, Tatiana Candelario and Payton Kaiser each tallied a goal for the Chargers. Candelario and Kasier also added an assist, with Alaina Kimble (two assists), Lily Kelly (one assist) and Kris Kregel (14 saves) chipping in.

➜ . Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin relied on wins in three relays and from Ella McFarland in the high jump to help the Blue Devils compile 99 points and win the Falcon Invite. BHRA's 400-meter relay of Aubrey Peters, Emily Dice, Nevaeh Scott and Amber-Christine Reed crossed the the finish line first in 52.31 seconds, while Peters, Natalie Thomason, Scott and Reed also won the 800 relay in 1:52.61. The Blue Devils also took first in the 1,600 sprint medley with a time of 4:46.95 and McFarland cleared 4 feet, 11 inches to win the high jump. Paxton-Buckley-Loda finished third with 65.5 points, paced by a first-place finish from Maddison DeOrnellas in the 1,600 with a time of 5:44.52. St. Joseph-Ogden was fourth with 65 points as Payton Carter won the 200 (26.83) and the pole vault (11-1) and Ally Schmitz won the 300 hurdles (52.59). Alyson Clements won two events for St. Thomas More, placing first in the 100 (13.31) and the 400 (1:00.63) as STM finished seventh. Three other area individuals place first, with Vivien Griffin of Iroquois West winning the long jump (15-10 1/2), Megan Martin of Watseka winning the shot put (34-2 1/4) and Savannah Shumate of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley winning the discus (115-3).