Friday's prep highlights: Maroons come back against Wildcats

Apr. 13

Armstrong-Potomac 13, Cissna Park 1. Traxton Roberts went deep twice, Kollin Asbury added another home run and Nathan Rogers and Bowen Hesterberg produced two hits apiece to help the Trojans (8-1) sink the host Timberwolves (0-5) in Vermilion Valley Conference play. Jream Renteria drove in Colson Carley in the first inning for the Timberwolves' lone run.

Bloomington Central Catholic 9, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 7. Bryar Cosgrove's four-hit performance wasn't enough to key the host Panthers (7-6) to an Illini Prairie Conference victory, with Connor Vaughn, Noah Steiner, Tyler Cole and Connor Murphy collecting two hits apiece to round out a stout offensive showing.

Champaign Central 13, Normal West 10. An 8-1 deficit entering the bottom of the second inning didn't faze the Maroons (7-9) in a Big 12 Conference victory, with two runs in the second, eight runs in the third and two runs in the fifth inning paving the way for a comeback. Luke McClure hit a double as part of a three-hit effort, with Chris Timmons driving in three runs and T.J. Pipkins hitting a three-run home run to power the Maroons' offense.

LeRoy 4, Fisher 1. The Panthers (7-7) carded three runs in the top of the seventh inning to steal a Heart of Illinois Conference game from the Bunnies, with Andrew Fleming's four-hit performance leading the charge. Nate McKnight tossed seven innings of four-hit, seven-strikeout ball for the Panthers, with Peyton Sapp hitting a double to pace Fisher (4-7).

Oakwood 14, St. Thomas More 10. The host Comets (6-7) tallied 14 hits during a nonconference win over the Sabers (7-8), including three hits from Carsen Dudley and two hits apiece from Jackson Dudley, Chase Harrison and Alec Harrison. Carsen Dudley tripled twice to help the Comets' cause, while Reid Craddock tripled among three hits for the Sabers and Nate Kaufmann doubled among two hits of his own.

St. Joseph-Ogden 13, Normal U-High 9. A spirited comeback bid for the Pioneers fell short after the visiting Spartans (16-2) scored eight runs in the first inning of a nonconference game. Eight different Spartans had singles as part of a 15-hit overall performance; Braxton Waller drove in three runs, Nolan Earley drove in two runs and Luke Landrus had six strikeouts on the mound to secure the final result.

Unity 9, Mattoon 7. Brock Suding and Emmerson Bailey both hit triples for the Rockets (11-3) in a nonconference win over the host Green Wave, with Aiden Porter adding two hits of his own and Colton Langendorf striking out a pair of batters in five innings on the mound.

Westville 9, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 1. Ben Johnson and Matthew Darling each recorded three hits for the Tigers (12-3-1) in a VVC road win over the Blue Devils (12-6), with Cameron Steinbaugh delivering a triple and a single to round out a solid offensive showing. Steinbaugh allowed six hits and fanned five batters in seven innings on the mound, with Jordan Johnson collecting two hits and scoring the Blue Devils' lone run.

In softball

Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7, Schlarman 5. The Buffaloes (2-8) scored two runs apiece in the first and fourth innings en route to a VVC triumph, with Jordan Silvey connecting for two hits and six other batters earning one hit apiece during the victory. Irene Rangel led the Hilltoppers (0-2) with three hits while Diana Linares had a pair of hits of her own.

LeRoy 12, Fisher 2. Four singles from Laila Carr and two hits apiece from Emily Mennenga, Natalie Loy and Lauren Bossingham propelled the visiting Panthers (15-1) past the Bunnies (4-8) in HOIC play. Haley Cox surrendered three hits in five innings of work in the circle, while Brooklyn Kellems and Avery Carleton drove in runs for the Bunnies.

Lincoln 7, Prairie Central 6. Kate Slagel had two of nine hits for the Hawks (8-7) and Rylee Galloway and Faith Fields hit doubles in a narrow nonconference loss to the host Railsplitters.

Paris 1, Unity 0. Danika Eisenmenger pitched seven innings of six-hit, eight-strikeout ball, but the host Rockets (7-3) were outlasted by the Tigers in nonconference play. Paris scored the winning run in the top of the sixth inning as Lindy Bates, Kenley Harris and Sophia Beckett combined for Unity's three hits.

Westville 7, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 5. Laney Cook and Madison Jones each had three hits for the Tigers (14-1), who received 11 strikeouts from Abby Sabalaskey in a VVC win over the Blue Devils (8-7). Ella Myers had a home run and a double to power BHRA's offense.

In girls' soccer

Arthur Christian 7, Meridian 2. Brileigh Mast scored two goals and Malaya Brady, Lucy Rutledge, Aselynn Kauffman, Selah Wheeler and Annabelle Haskins added scores of their own to help the Conquering Riders (3-5) past the host Hawks in nonconference play. Brady and Jorja Redman had assists for the Conquering Riders while Emmarie Mendenhall and Libby Henry combined for six saves.

Centennial 4, Bloomington 1. Alicia Fernandez scored twice and Payton Kaiser and Alaina Kimble added goals of their own to help the host Chargers (6-3) past the Purple Raiders in Big 12 play. Kris Kregel saved seven shots to limit Bloomington's offense, while Lily Kelly assisted on two of the Chargers' goals and Fernandez added an assist of her own.

In girls' track and field

At Bloomington. Danville was the top local team among 20 schools that competed in the Bloomington Lady Raider Invitational, scoring 70 points to place second to Normal U-High by eight points. Champaign Central (56) placed fifth, Mahomet-Seymour (24) tied with Glenbard North for 13th place and Urbana (18) placed 16th. Danville's Nickiya Shields won the 100 meter hurdles and 300 hurdles in 14.75 seconds and 46.40 seconds, respectively, while winning the triple jump with a leap of 38 feet, 7 inches. Teammate Jada Bell won the shot put and discuss throws with respective tosses of 36-1 3/4 and 113-0. Champaign Central's 100 meter relay team of Isabelle Roundtree, Makayla Harmon, Khalia Williams and Londyn Grant won with a time of 49.02 seconds, while Roundtree, Williams, Grant and Ellie Walker won the 200 relay in 1 minute, 45.73 seconds.