Friday's prep highlights: Centennial wins Gene Ward Invite title

Apr. 27—CHAMPAIGN — The Centennial boys' track and field team won the seven-team Gene Ward Invitational on Friday night, compiling 158 1/2 points.

Runner-up Danville finished with 151 1/2 points, while Champaign Central (1481/2) finished third and Urbana (84) finished fourth.

Tahj Bradley, Eli Duma, Travion Wilson and Exauce Kalala won the 800-meter relay for Centennial with a time of 1 minute, 32.01 seconds, while Voldy Makabu won the high jump by clearing 6 feet, 7 inches for the Chargers.

D'Mario Jackson swept the 100 (11.03) and 200 (22.14) for Danville, while Cedric Sabin won the 400 (50.95) for Urbana.

William Hardy from Champaign Central won both the 110 hurdles (15.23) and the 300 hurdles (41.60), while teammate Caleb Mathias took first in the 1,600 (4:30.30).

Urbana's 400 relay of Marcus Goines, Abraham Lenear, Sabin and Terrell King won in 42.87, Champaign Central's 1,600 relay of Ronald Baker III, Jakob Riley, Jackson Greenwold and Hardy won in 3:30.43 and the Maroons' 3,200 relay of Noah Green, Simon Campbell, Garren Barker and Lucian Bright won in 8:28.13.

Area field event winners, besides Makabu, included Tayvion Diltz from Danville in the shot put (50-0), Curtis Beasley from Danville in the discus (125-0), Matthew Sherman from Danville in the pole vault (11-113/4), Davari Boyd from Danville in the long jump (20-9 1/4) and Ben Tang from Champaign Central in the triple jump (41-83/4).

WESTVILLE — Cameron Steinbaugh threw a complete game and only allowed two hits while he struck out 11, helping the Westville baseball team defeat Salt Fork 8-1 on Friday in a Vermilion Valley Conference game.

Zach Russell went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored for the Tigers (17-4-1). Drew Wichtowski and Matthew Darling each drove in two runs.

Jameson Remole and Hayden Maloney each had a hit for the Storm (7-11), with Maloney doubling and scoring Salt Fork's lone run.

ARTHUR — The Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond baseball team beat Cerro Gordo/Bement 5-1 on Friday in a Lincoln Prairie Conference home game.

Will Hilligoss went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases out of the leadoff spot and Calahan Binion drove in two runs to lead the Knights.

WESTVILLE — Lilly Kiesel and Peyton Sabalaskey each had key extra-base hits, lifting the Westville softball team to an 11-5 win against Salt Fork in a Vermilion Valley Conference game on Friday.

Kiesel hit a home run and a double to drive in five runs for the Tigers (19-2), while Sabalaskey hit a home run and two doubles to produce three RBI.

Alexa Jamison and Macie Russell each hit a home run and drove in two runs for Salt Fork.

BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin softball team scored at least one run in every inning, cruising to a 12-1 win against Milford/Cissna Park on Friday in a Vermilion Valley Conference home game.

Ella Myers went 2 for 2 with a home run and two RBI for the Blue Devils (18-7) in their 11th straight win, while Eva Ronto was 2 for 3 with a home run and four RBI.

Raeghan Dickison also contributed offensively, going 2 for 2 with a triple and two RBI, and Draycee Nelson was 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Dickison threw all five innings, only allowing two hits. She walked three and struck out three.

Abby Storm and Addison Lucht each had a hit for the Bearcats (14-3).

URBANA — The Arthur Christian girls' soccer team defeated Uni High 4-3 on Friday.

Lucy Rutledge scored two goals and Malaya Brady had two assists to lead the Conquering Riders (6-6-1) to the East Central Illinois Conference victory.

Cali Cooper scored all three goals for the host Illineks.