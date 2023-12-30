Friday's news in < 10 minutes
Lucas Giolito agrees to a two-year deal with the Red Sox, plus Alanna Rizzo recaps memorable moments from 2023 on this edition of FastCast
The deal reportedly contains an opt-out after the first year.
Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.
The Hall of Famer called the network 'irresponsible' in a social media response.
The quarterback spoke to reporters for the first time since his demotion.
Icons, pioneers and many more died in 2023.
Michigan will try to win its first CFP game after losing in the semifinals the last two seasons. But playoff powerhouse Alabama stands in the way.
Jorge Martin presents the championship week Running Back Report, making recommendations that could win titles.
With players returning from injury, there are more options to pick up to bolster your fantasy hockey team heading into the new year.
The Pac-12 is seemingly saving the best for last.
The Bills pass-rusher turned himself in to police on a felony domestic violence charge last month.
Nate Tice's second mock draft goes into detail on why Drake Maye is QB1, why the Patriots get their QB (just not Caleb Williams), and why we don't see our first defensive player off the board until well into the first round.
The Texans will have their quarterback return for Sunday's game.
The Chiefs haven't been the most trust-worthy team for fantasy managers this season, but our analysts believe that will change in Week 17.
Shiffrin made tough course conditions look easy.
It's another jam packed edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' with Dalton Del Don and Matt Harmon. The two provide one stat you need to know for every team in the NFL heading into Week 17. Del Don and Harmon also preview the TNF matchup between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.
While there's an expanded 12-team field to look forward to next season, let's first look back at the top games of the four-team playoff era.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde are back from the holiday weekend to dissect the latest from the ongoing saga in Tallahassee as FSU has sued the ACC over their grant of rights deal in order to leave the conference.
This is way better than a mayo bath.
The Class of 2024 will be announced ahead of the Super Bowl in February.
Who are the players we should be targeting in deals? Who should we send out? We break down your options here, led by a disappointing Devils forward.