Friday’s Mets-Red Sox game suspended due to rain, to be resumed Saturday

The Boston Red Sox grounds crew puts the tarp on the field during the fourth inning against the New York Mets at Fenway Park / Bob DeChiara - USA TODAY Sports

Friday night’s Mets game against the Boston Red Sox has officially been suspended due to rain.

With New York leading 4-3 in the bottom of the fourth, heavy rain began to fall at Fenway Park and just two batters into the inning, the umpiring crew decided it was time to put the game on hold.

Kodai Senga was on the bump and had a 1-2 count on Alex Verdugo when the tarp was rolled onto the field. New York had just hit two-run homers in back-to-back innings to propel themselves in front.

After sitting through a delay of about two hours both teams and the umpires decided it was time to call it a night.

Tonight's game will be resumed on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 2:10 p.m. and the originally scheduled game will now take place at 7:10 p.m.

