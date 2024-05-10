Friday's Mets-Braves game delayed due to rain

The Mets announced Friday's series opener against the Atlanta Braves has been delayed due to rain.

Originally scheduled for 7:10 p.m., the game will now start at 8:05 p.m.

Friday will start a string of 13 straight games for the Mets and 26 games in 27 days. It's also the start of a five-game homestand against the Braves (three games) and Phillies (two games).

Jose Quintana (1-3, 5.20 ERA) is set to take the mound for the Mets while Charlie Morton (2-0, 3.50 ERA) will be on the bump for the rival Braves.