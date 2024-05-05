FRIDAY'S HS SOFTBALL: Karwowski, Call carry Valley View

Kalli Karwowski hit a home run in the top of the first inning, lifting Valley View to a 1-0 victory over Abington Heights in a Lackawanna League Division I softball game Friday.

Karwowski added a double, while Abbi Call struck out 11 and had a hit for Valley View.

Lauren Stalica struck out 10 for the Lady Comets.

Valley View 1, Abington Heights 0

Valley View 100 000 0 — 1

Abington Heights 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Abbi Call 7IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 11SO

LP: Lauren Stalica 7IP, 6H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 10SO

2B: Tessa Stafursky (VV), Kalli Karwowski (VV).

HR: Kalli Karwowski (VV).

RECORDS: AH 11-4, 8-3; VV 15-1, 11-0.

Western Wayne 2, Blue Ridge 1

At Blue Ridge, Trinity Graboske had two hits, including a double, and an RBI to lead Western Wayne to a Division II-III crossover victory over the Lady Raiders.

Graboske also earned the win, striking out 10 while allowing one hit, one run and five walks in six innings.

Emily Romanowski had one double and an RBI, Adysen Wargo added one hit for Western Wayne.

Kelsi Howe had a double and an RBI for Blue Ridge.

Western Wayne 2, Blue Ridge 1

Western Wayne 001 100 0 — 2

Blue Ridge 000 010 0 — 1

WP: Trinity Graboske 6IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 5BB, 10SO

LP: Abigail Laude 7IP, 4H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 11SO

2B: Emily Romanowski (WW), Trinity Graboske (WW), Kelsi Howe (BR).

RECORDS: WW 4-10; BR 7-5.

Wyoming Area 15, Susquehanna 0, 3 innings

At Wyoming Area, Alexa Gasek threw a three-inning perfect game to lead the Warriors to a nonleague win.

Wyoming Area had 16 hits as Gasek was 3 for 3. Arianna Gaylord drove in five runs on a 3 for 3 day, and Addison Gaylord knocked in three. Maggie Hallman, Kaia Brown and Renee Haddock each had two hits.

Wyoming Area 15, Susquehanna 0

Susquehanna 000 — 0

Wyoming Area 618 — 15

WP: Alexa Gasek 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 8SO

LP: Lauren Huyck 2⅓IP, 16H, 15R, 11ER, 2BB, 0SO

2B: Rebecca Gula (WA), Alexa Gasek (WA).

RECORD: SUS 3-10