FRIDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: U'Glay sets DV school mark in boys volleyball

Delaware Valley’s boys volleyball team made quite a statement.

Chris U’Glay had a school-record 33 kills to lead the Warriors to a 3-0 (25-20, 29-27, 25-20) win over Parkland on Friday in a nonleague game. Parkland won last year’s PIAA Class 3A championship and is No. 10 in the state by the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association.

Delaware Valley, last season’s District 2 Class 3A champion, holds the second seed in the power rating standings with two games remaining.

“This was our best game of the season,” said U’Glay, a Class 3A all-state player last season. “We came out like maniacs, played with a lot of energy and emotion, and had outstanding defense. We fed off that energy and will look to continue to do that in our upcoming games.”

Earlier in the week, U’Glay, a Merrimack College recruit, had 32 kills in a win over Holy Redeemer that clinched the Wyoming Valley Conference for the Warriors and established the school record. That total came in five sets, however.

Against Parkland, the 6-foot-7 middle hitter beat that mark in three sets.

He also contributed six service points, three aces, and eight digs.

Delaware Valley won its seventh match in a row since losing to District 3 power Exeter on April 12. The Warriors also played District 11 nemesis Emmaus in the season opener and lost to Bethlehem Liberty, 3-0, in their second game.

Since the loss to Exeter, Delaware Valley rebounded and has had five shutouts and handed Wilkes-Barre Area, the leader in the District 2 Class 3A power rating standings, 3-1 and beat Holy Redeemer, 3-2.

“We had a rough few weeks earlier in the season, but we figured it out,” U’Glay said. “We showed (against Parkland) that DV is one of the best teams in the state.”

Aidan Papula added 45 assists and six digs, while Samuel Yost had 10 digs and three service points for Delaware Valley.

Parkland (14-3) 20 27 20

Delaware Valley (10-3) 25 25 25

West Scranton 3, Scranton 1

Quienton McMillian had 14 kills and Jose Benitez and Jacob Muracco each had nine to lead the Invaders to a second win over their city rivals this season.

Jonathan Camacho added 17 assists for West Scranton.

Scranton’s Atthar Shobari had 19 assists and four blocks and Matt Barrett had 17 kills.

Scranton (2-7) 18 20 26 23

West Scranton (7-5) 25 25 24 25

Girls lacrosse

Ava Kraszewski scored seven goals and Carrigan McCormack scored two to lead Delaware Valley past Lake-Lehman, 10-8, in a Wyoming Valley Conference game.

Lake-Lehman’s Cadence Rindock had 15 saves, including the 200th of her career.

Lake-Lehman (5-8) 2 2 2 2 — 8

Delaware Valley (7-4) 2 2 3 3 — 10

LL Goals: Sara Womach 4, Ava Greene 2, Finley Norconk 1, Emmyrson Norconk 1. Saves: Cadence Rindock 15.

DV Goals: Ava Kraszewski 7, Carrigan McCormack 2, Emerson Gagnon 1. Assists: McCormack 1. Saves: Jaida Palacios 11 saves.

Danville 23, North Pocono 4

Lucy Pickle, Addison Reidle and Gracie Kitka each scored five goals to lead Danville, which is a District 4 team, in a nonleague win.

Amaya Monacelli paced North Pocono with two goals.

NP Goals: Amaya Monacelli 2, Morgan Foytack 1, Ashley Wright 1. Assists: Wright 1, Caleigh Birtel 1. Saves: Abby Lentchitsky 11.

DAN Goals: Lucy Pickle 5, Addison Reidle 5, Gracie Kitka 5, Addy Palm 4, Jera Strony 2, Kara Baylor 2. Assists: Stroney 3, Pickle 3, Reidle 1, Kitka 2, Palm 2. Saves: Leah Aumen 11.

Records: NP 7-9, DAN 15-2.

Boys lacrosse

Jesse Kovaleski scored six goals to lead Lakeland to a 13-12 win over Lake-Lehman in a Wyoming Valley Conference match.

Gavin Roberts had three goals, and Luke WItko had two for the Chiefs.

LL Goals: Anthony Magnotta 5, Logan Law 4, Jeremy Janosov 2, Hunter Palka 1. Assists: Palka 3, Hayden Evans 1. Saves: Dominick Brown 7.

LAK Goals: Jesse Kovaleski 6, Gavin Roberts 3, Luke Witko 2, Rocco Stefalo 1, Calvin Connelly 1. Assists: Stefalo 2, Witko 1, Kovaleski 1, Roberts 1. Saves: Julian Kane 11.