FRIDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: Mountain View baseball clinches Division III title

At Carbondale Area, Riley Jagger scattered six hits and struck out eight batters as Mountain View defeated the Chargers, 3-2, to wrap up the Lackawanna League Division III baseball title Friday.

Jagger also added two hits and one RBI for the Eagles. Hudson Bain chipped in two RBIs.

Tyler Donato drove in both runs for Carbondale Area.

Mountain View 3, Carbondale Area 2

Mountain View 000 210 0 — 3

Carbondale Area 000 002 0 — 2

WP: Riley Jagger 7IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 8SO

LP: Johnny Gorel 6IP, 7H, 3R, 3ER, 1BB, 8SO

2B: Ziggy Bradford (MV).

Pitch count: Jagger (MV) 103; Gorel (CAR) 94; Herbert (CAR) 21.

Records: MTV 15-2, 13-1; CAR 7-13, 6-8

Elk Lake 11, Forest City 5

At Forest City, Aiden Felker had four hits as Elk Lake defeated the Foresters in Lackawanna Division III.

Noah Gesford added three hits, including a double, while Brayden McMicken contributed a pair of his own.

Max Urbas led Forest City, striking out 11 batters in the loss.

Elk Lake 11, Forest City 5

Elk Lake 200 115 2 — 11

Forest City 200 030 0 — 5

WP: Brayden Miller 4IP, 5H, 4R, 3ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Max Urbas 5IP, 8H, 4R, 3ER, 2BB, 11SO

2B: Max Urbas (FC) 4, Noah Gesford (EL), Brayden McMicken (EL), Alden Felker (EL)

Pitch count: Gesford (ELK) 50; Miller (ELK) 69; Urbas (FC) 95; Collins (FC) 44; Slick (FC) 13.

Records: EL 15-5, 12-2; FC 1-16, 1-13

Dunmore 4, Montrose 1

At Montrose, Max Forgione struck out nine batters as Dunmore defeated the Meteors in a nonleague game.

Evan Mizenko doubled for the Bucks.

Andrew Dovin led Montrose with a pair of hits.

Dunmore 4, Montrose 1

Dunmore 110 000 2 — 4

Montrose 100 000 0 — 1

WP: Max Forgione 6IP, 8H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 9SO

LP: CJ McGee 6.2IP, 6H, 3R, 2ER, 2BB, 5SO

2B: Andrew Dovin (MON), Levi Smith (MON).

Pitch count: Forgione (DUN) 100; McMynne (DUN) 9; McGee (MON) 98; Flynn (MON) 16.

Records: DUN 10-9; MONT 12-5

Softball

At Loyalsock, Lauren Stalica struck out nine batters to lead Abington Heights past Loyalsock Twp., 12-4, in a nonleague contest.

Stalica also added two hits, including a grand slam that capped a nine-run fourth inning.

Riley Knott paced the Lady Comets (15-5), recording four hits, while Lindsey Tasker logged three of her own.

Abington Heights 12, Loyalsock 4

Abington Heights 000 902 1 — 12

Loyalsock 000 031 0 — 4

WP: Lauren Stalica 7IP, 6H, 4R, 2ER, 3BB, 9SO

LP: Sophia Miller 3 2/3IP, 9H, 9R, 9ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: L Keesock (LOY).

HR: Lauren Stalica (AH).

Western Wayne 8, Lakeland 6

At Western Wayne, Raegan Palmer recorded three hits to lead the Lady Wildcats over Lakeland in Lackawanna Division II.

Emily Romanowski added two hits, including a double, while Adysen Wargo tacked on a triple.

Emilee Bruno paced the Lakeland offense with a double.

Western Wayne 8, Lakeland 6

Lakeland 201 000 3 — 6

Western Wayne 104 102 x — 8

WP: Trinity Graboske 7IP, 5H, 6R, 2ER, 3BB, 3SO

LP: Olivia Lach 6IP, 9H, 8R, 6ER, 3BB, 3SO

2B: Emily Romanowski (WW), Emilee Bruno (LAK).

3B: Adysen Wargo (WW) 2.

Records: WW 8-12. 4-10; LAKE 3-15, 2-12

Carbondale Area 6, Mountain View 2

At Carbondale Area, Riley Pietrowski struck out seven batters to lift the Chargerettes over Mountain View in Lackawanna Division III.

Pietrowski, Emaleigh Bailey and Aurora Esgro each recorded a pair of hits.

Carbondale Area 6, Mounatin View 2

Mountain View 001 001 0 — 2

Carbondale Area 003 201 x — 6

WP: Riley Pietrowski 7IP, 11H, 2R, 1ER, 1BB, 7SO

LP: Paige Barnes 5IP, 7H, 5R, 4ER, 4BB, 6SO

2B: Mimi Sedlak (MV) 2, Maureen Newcomb (CAR), Emaleigh Bailey (CAR) 2.

Records: CAR 10-9, 8-5; MTV 6-12, 4-9