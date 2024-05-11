FRIDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: DeRiggi leads Abington Heights past Holy Redeemer in girls lax

Bella DeRiggi scored five goals to lead Abington Heights to a 15-2 win over Holy Redeemer on Friday to finish the Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse regular season.

Allie Rothenberger, who had three assists, and Gigi Butala each scored two goals for the Lady Comets (13-3 overall), who locked down the No. 3 seed for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs. They project to host Dallas, the sixth seed, in the quarterfinals.

Holy Redeemer goalie Irelyn Curley had 12 saves which included the 100th of her career.

Abington Heights 15, Holy Redeemer 2

AH Goals: Bella DeRiggi 5, Gigi Butala 2, Allie Rothenberger 2, Sadie Gilbert 1, Brielle Crowell 1, Kiera Crowell 1, Caly Yankow 1, LeAnna Waters 1, Caroline Henderson 1. Assists: Allie Rothenberger 3, Lauren Bartell 2, Bella DeRiggi 1, Gigi Bartell 1, Kiera Crowell 1, Caly Yankow 1. Saves: Sophia Santasiero 5.

HR Goals: Marissa Miller 1, Megan Abrecht 1. Saves: Irelyn Curley 12.

Records: AH 13-1, HR 4-10.

Scranton Prep 17, Delaware Valley 9

Alexa Kleinberger had six goals and five assists to lead the Classics to a win to finish the regular season in the WVC.

Claire McGrath also scored six goals and had four assists, and McKenna Toolan scored four goals and had an assist for Scranton Prep, which has one nonleague game remaining on Saturday at Southern Lehigh.

Ava Kraszewski led Delaware Valley with five goals.

SP Goals: Alexa Kleinberger 6, Claire McGrath 6, McKenna Toolan 4, Summer Larabee 1. Assists: Kleinberger 5, McGrath 4, Caroline Haggerty 2, Toolan 1. Saves: Jayna McIntyre 7.

DV Goals: Ava Kraszewski 5, Carrigan McCormick 2, Maya Jean-Francis 1 Rhyanna Rettinger 1. Assists: Kraszewski 1. Saves: Jaida Palacios 5.

Records: SP 11-3, DV 8-5-1.

Boys volleyball

Jack Wasiakowski had 36 assists and 12 points, Joshua Rocha had 18 kills, and Johnnathan Rocha had 14 kills to lead Holy Redeemer past Mountain View in a nonleague game between two teams headed to the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Holy Redeemer is the No. 2 seed for the postseason and Mountain View is the third seed.

Holy Redeemer (14-2) 25 25 25

Mountain View (13-5) 14 13 14

Hazleton Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Rafael Chavez Macea had 12 kills and Ronny Rodriguez Cordero had 32 assists to lead Hazleton Area to a nonleague win. The Cougars locked into the No. 3 seed for the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

Eric VanLuvanee had 10 digs and Brayden Jones had five digs for Lackawanna Trail.

Lackawanna Trail (4-13) 15 10 21

Hazleton Area (8-4) 25 25 25

Softball

Elise Larson and Chiara Zavislak each had three hits as Mid Valley defeated Honesdale in a Lackawanna League Division II softball game.

Among their hits, Larson had two doubles and Zavislak had a triple.

Winning pitcher Ava Hazleton had a three-inning no-hitter.

Mid Valley 15, Honesdale 0

Honesdale 000 — 0

Mid Valley 555 — 15

WP: Ava Hazelton 3IP, 0H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 5SO

LP: Makayla Cobourn 2IP, 11H, 10R, 6ER, 1BB, 0SO

2B: Chiara Zavislak (MV), Elise Larson (MV) 4, Krista Cortazar (MV), Natalie Barrett (MV), Mackenzie Adolfson (MV), Addison Frein (MV).

3B: Chiara Zavislak (MV).

Records: MV 18-1, 12-1; HON 3-15, 2-10.

Baseball

Jared Ahern struck out five and pitched a shutout as Honesdale defeated Mid Valley in a Lackawanna League Division II softball.

Ahern also added a hit and an RBI.

Nicholas Mills led Mid Valley with a double.

Honesdale 5, Mid Valley 0

Honesdale 001 002 2 — 5

Mid Valley 000 000 0 — 0

WP: Jared Ahern 7IP, 4H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 5SO

LP: Carter Musewicz 6IP, 3H, 3R, 0ER, 3BB, 2SO

2B: Nicholas Mills (MV).

Records: HON 12-6, 9-4; MV 12-7, 9-5.