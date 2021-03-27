Friday's high schools: Brooke Daniels scores 21, Macomb L'Anse Creuse girls power to district win

Mar. 27—MACOMB TWP. — Brooke Daniels scored 21 and helped Macomb L'Anse Creuse North earn its first district championship since 2012 with a 44-29 win over Port Huron Friday night.

North — 17-0 and ranked No. 14 in The News Super 20 — avenged last year's 44-41 Division 1 district semifinal loss to Port Huron, which returned the bulk of its starters from a 21-1 team.

North defeated a Port Huron team that was No. 13 in The News preseason rankings 58-41 in the season opener Feb. 9, but this win was even sweeter.

"We have a lot of young people on our team, a lot of speed and a lot of strength and most importantly we have a lot of heart and that's what keeps us in the game," said Daniels, a 5-foot-6 junior guard who also had nine rebounds and five steals.

"Ever since I was a freshman, I was playing on varsity trying to get this district (title). We lost against them twice last year, lost to them in the district so it was personal to us to come out and give it everything we've got. We know a lot of people are coming for us since we have a good record, so we gave it all we had in the second half."

Port Huron (11-5) led 9-3 early with North missing seven of its first eight shots and turning the ball over six times in the opening 5 1/2 minutes.

North coach Bob Johnston told his team "you're playing scared," during a timeout in the opening quarter and his players responded.

North forced nine turnovers the rest of the half, including seven in the second quarter and Daniels scored 11 during a 21-13 run for a 24-22 halftime lead.

Port Huron struggled from the perimeter and also had trouble scoring inside during the second quarter.

How bad did things get for Port Huron?

After missing consecutive inside shots, Port Huron senior forward Morgan James picked up her third foul with 2:46 left in the half.

"We had talked in practice yesterday about defending the 3 because they hit six 3s against Anchor Bay (district semifinal win), so we wanted to take it away from them and these kids did a phenomenal job," Johnston said. "They had two field goals in the second half, so it was just great, great defense by our kids."

That's right, North held Port Huron without a field goal for a stretch of 15 minutes, from just over two minutes left in the half on Emma Trombly's inside basket to pull Port Huron even at 22 until a layup by Port Huron's Julia Gilbert cut the deficit to 39-27 with 3:05 remaining.

Daniels would answer Gilbert's basket with a driving layup for a 41-27 cushion.

"She's a phenomenal player, she's by far the best player on the east side," said Johnston of Daniels who made 7-of-12 shots from the field and 7-of-9 from the line. "She's so hard to defend because she's long, she's athletic and she does all of those little things, and on top of that, she works extremely hard at it. Just really proud of her and proud of all the kids."

Senior forward Kelsey Duffey had six points and 10 rebounds for North, which also received seven points and four steals from junior guard Olivia Chadwick and six points from junior guard Jekiah Mack.

Trombly scored 11 and Madison Landschoot, nine with each making a 3-pointer to account for Port Huron's two 3s for the game.

More girls basketball

Dearborn 57, Dearborn Divine Child 50: Malak Alhajj scored 13, Natalia Salame 11 and Amina Ferris 10 for Dearborn (12-6). Divine Child finishes 7-3.

Dearborn Fordson 49, River Rouge 24: Batoul Reda scored 20 for Fordson (7-6). Ta'lor Wars had 10 points for River Rouge (1-9).

Farmington Hills Mercy 56, North Farmington 32: Ellie Tisko scored 16 and Alexis Roberts 14 for Mercy (14-3). Heaven Rogers had 14 points and Sela Lefler 10 for North Farmington (6-10).

Hartland 56, Howell 32: Lillee Gustafson scored 17 and Amanda Roach 13 for Hartland (18-0). Maeve St. John had 10 points for Howell (11-4).

