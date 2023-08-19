Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

FOOTBALL

Notre Dame 35, Pulaski 14

GREEN BAY - The Tritons piled up over 400 yards rushing as they ground down the Red Raiders.

Christian Collins led the way, carrying 13 times for 231 yards and three touchdowns, while Brayden Davis added 101 yards on 16 carries and Ian Blom 69 yards and two scores on 13 carries.

After taking a 14-7 halftime lead, the Tritons pulled away in the second half.

Ethan Schmidt and Logan Schultz rushed for touchdowns to pace Pulaski.

Pulaski 0 7 0 7 - 14

Notre Dame 14 0 7 14 - 35

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

ND - Collins 88 run (Nicholas Gruesen kick)

ND - Collins 55 run (Gruesen kick)

Second Quarter

P - Schultz 6 run (kick failed)

Third Quarter

ND - Collins 5 run (Gruesen kick)

Fourth Quarter

ND - Blom 7 run (Gruesen kick)

P - Schmidt 3 run (Kick good)

ND - Blom 9 run (Gruesen kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: Pulaski - Schultz 9-47; Notre Dame - Collins 13-231, Davis 16-101.

Passing: Pulaski - Schmidt 7-14-1-90; Notre Dame - Carson Glosny 2-6-0-23.

Receiving: Pulaski - Brayden Kamps 1-27, Samuel Norman 1-26; Notre Dame - Blom 1-19.

West De Pere 25, Hortonville 14

HORTONVILLE - Duke Shovald threw two touchdown passes and Patrick Greisen threw one touchdown pass to lead the Phantoms to the victory.

Shovald connected with Joseph Riesenberg for a 6-yard score in the first quarter and with Ben Lemirande with an 80-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to give West De Pere a 14-0 lead.

Hortonville closed the gap with a 62-yard touchdown pass from Broden Butzin to Seth Valeri in the second quarter.

The Polar Bears scored their second touchdown in the third quarter. Levi Strange caught a screen pass and raced toward a Hortonville touchdown but fumbled when he was tackled. Teammate Levi Hebbe picked up the fumble and ran the final 7 yards for a touchdown to pull the Polar Bears within 17-14.

West De Pere went ahead 19-14 early in the fourth quarter when a Hortonville snap on a punt went over the head of the punter and into the end zone for a safety.

The Phantoms capped the scoring when Greisen connected with Langdon Nordgaard on a leaping 16-yard touchdown pass in the end zone.

West De Pere 7 10 0 8 - 25

Hortonville 0 6 8 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

WDP - Joseph Riesenberg 6 pass from Duke Shovald (Brandon Schaefer kick)

Second Quarter

WDP - Ben Lemirande 80 pass from Shovald (Schaefer kick)

H - Seth Valeri 62 pass from Broden Butzin (kick failed)

WDP - Schaefer 23 field goal

Third Quarter

H - Levi Hebbe 7 fumble return (Brock Wolter run)

Fourth Quarter

WDP - Safety, punt snap out of end zone

WDP - Langdon Nordgaard 16 pass from Patrick Greisen (pass failed)

GIRLS GOLF

Marinette 212, Luxemburg-Casco 227, Denmark 230

At Little River CC

Marinette: Kennedy Polomis 48, Anna Marzahl 50, Regan Hermanson 55, Kyle Vergara 59.

Luxemburg-Casco: Bowie Braedel 51, Morgan DeJardin 56, Reese Bandow 60, Katie Ledvina 60.

Denmark: Kaitlyn Shedlosky 54, Whitney Derricks 57, Ashlyn Schultz 57, Dana Detrie 62.

