Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton East 61, Fond du Lac 57

FOND DU LAC - Joey La Chapell scored 38 points to lead the Patriots to the win over the Cardinals.

Eli Braatz scored 17 points to lead Fond du Lac. Rocky Barfknecht added 11 points.

Appleton East 36 25 - 61

Fond du Lac 28 29 - 57

Appleton East: Kasmarek 9, La Chapell 38, Prestigiacomo 4, Nieman 1, Keil 2, Weisbach 2, Feldhausen 5. 3-pt: Kasmarek 2, LaChapell 5, Feldhausen. FT: 17-22. Fouls: 20.

Fond du Lac: Davis 2, Zimmerman 4, Haslett 6, C. Johnson 7, Braatz 17, Barfknecht 11, R. Johnson 7. 3-pt: C. Johnson 2, Zimmerman, Braatz 3, R. Johnson. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 23.

Oshkosh North 67, Kaukauna 64

KAUKAUNA - The Spartans led by 14 points at 58-44 in the second half and held on for the Fox Valley Association win.

Carson Awe made a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds remaining for Kaukauna to make it a two-point margin.

Kaukauna missed a desperation 3-point shot attempt at the buzzer.

Oshkosh North was led by Xzavion Mitchell with 30 points and Stevie Clark with 20.

Kaukauna had five players score in double figures, led by Awe and Keegan Van Kauwenberg with 15 points each.

Oshkosh North 26 41 - 67

Kaukauna 27 37 - 64

Oshkosh North: Clark 20, Mitchell 30, Ott 11, Anderson 2, Rohr 2, Stojilovic 2. 3-pt: Mitchell 4. FT: 17-21. Fouls: 13.

Kaukauna: Awe 15, Deprez 10, Jensen 10, Roehrig 3, O’Neill 11, Van Kauwenberg 15. 3-pt: Awe 5, Van Kauwenberg 5, Deprez, Roehrig. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 18.

Oshkosh West 76, Appleton West 50

OSHKOSH - Dylan Taylor scored 31 points to lead the Wildcats to the victory over the Terrors.

Oshkosh West led 32-22 at halftime as Taylor scored 22 points in the first half.

Appleton West was led by Parrion Peace with 18 points.

Xavier 75, Green Bay Preble 43

GREEN BAY - Five players scored in double figures in the Hawks’ convincing nonconference win over the Hornets.

Hayden Quimby and Tyler Brightman both scored 12 points for Xavier. Sam Pfefferle and Luke Krull scored 11 each. Isaiah Des Jardins added 10 points.

Green Bay Preble was led by Jack Thorpe who scored 13 points.

Xavier 37 38 - 75

Green Bay Preble 29 14 - 43

Xavier: Mares 3, Pfefferle 11, Quimby 12, Des Jardins 10, Gallucci 4, Hietpas 5, Krull 11, Brightman 12, Oelhafen 7. 3-pt: Mares, Quimby 2, Des Jardins 2, Krull 2, Brightman, Oelhafen. FT: 16-24. Fouls: 22.

Green Bay Preble: Shanoski 8, Gerard 6, Sullivan 5, Blom 5, Johnson 6, Thorpe 13. 3-pt: Blom, Johnson 2. FT: 12-22. Fouls: 17.

Freedom 77, Wrightstown 61

WRIGHTSTOWN - The Irish used multiple runs and controlled the boards in the win over the Tigers.

Drew Kortz led Freedom with 19 points. Matt Eberhardt and Ashton Peterson both added 15 points. Donovan Davis scored 12.

Aiden Van Zeeland led Wrightstown with 19 points. Ethan Cyra and Grant Lamers scored 17 and nine points, respectively.

Freedom 40 37 - 77

Wrightstown 31 30 - 61

Freedom: Eberhardt 15, Kortz 19, Sowinski 8, Peterson 15, Wedin 8, Davis 12. 3-pt: Peterson 3, Eberhardt 3, Kortz, Sowinski, Wedin. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 13.

Wrightstown: Kittoe 6, Van Zeeland 19, Lamers 9, Humphreys 3, Bosma 2, Colwell 3, Cyra 17, Meulemans 2. 3-pt: Kittoe 2, Van Zeeland, Lamers 3, Humphreys, Cyra 3. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 10.

Menasha 54, Green Bay Southwest 52

GREEN BAY - The Bluejays outscored the Trojans 16-4 at the free throw line to pick up the overtime win.

CK White led Menasha with 14 points. Tray Lockridge added 12.

Green Bay Southwest was led by James Smith with 14 and Curtis Danforth with 12 points.

Menasha 21 24 9 - 54

Green Bay Southwest 24 21 7 - 52

Menasha: Mukome 5, Hibbler 5, Wienandt 5, Coopman 5, Stuart 4, White 14, Lockridge 12, Wilke 4. 3-pt: Hibbler, Coopman, White, Wilke. FT: 16-21. Fouls: 17.

Green Bay Southwest: Cruz 8, Turyare 5, Danforth 12, Hermes 4, Jones 9, Smith 14. 3-pt: Cruz 2, Turyare, Danforth 2, Jones 2, Smith. FT: 4-12. Fouls: 15.

Hilbert 58, Central Wisconsin Christian 56

HILBERT - Kaelin VandenWyngaard scored 18 points to lead the Wolves to the nonconference win.

Nate Huettl added 11 points and Brody Hein scored 10 for Hilbert.

Central Wisconsin Christian 29 27 - 56

Hilbert 24 34 - 58

Hilbert: Huettl 11, Halbach 5, Sevela 5, Hein 10, VandenWyngaard 18, Sheets 9. 3-pt: Huettl 3, VandenWyngaard 2, Hein, Sevela, Halbach. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 11.

Lena 56, Stockbridge 32

LENA – Mason Spice scored 17 points to lead a balanced scoring attack, which saw eight players register points for Lena.

The Wildcats raced to an 11-point halftime advantage before putting the game out of reach with a 23-10 second-half run.

Preston Piper had the hot hand for Stockbridge with 14 points.

Stockbridge 22 10 - 32

Lena 33 23 - 56

Stockbridge: Hostettler 3, Fredrickson 5, M. Von Neupert 4, C. Von Neupert 3, Strebe 3, Piper 14. 3-pt: C. Von Neupert, Strebe, Piper 2. FT: 4-10. Fouls: 16.

Lena: Shallow 9, Spice 17, Belongia 2, Thomson 6, McVane 2, Graef 2, Schlasser 10, Seefeldt 8. 3-pt: Shallow 2, Spice 2, Schlasser 2. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 18.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Neenah 68, Kimberly 67

NEENAH – Allie Ziebell scored 27 points, including three free throws in overtime, to help the Rockets escape with the win over the Papermakers in a battle of highly-ranked teams.

Kimberly’s Emily Urban connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer and there was contact with Neenah defenders, but the officials decided there was no foul.

Ziebell also had nine rebounds for top-ranked Neenah (5-0 overall, 2-0 Fox Valley Association). Rowan Klesmit added 15 points with Ellie Buss chipping in 11.

Raegan Krueger had 22 points and 15 rebounds to pace No. 5 Kimberly (2-1, 1-1), which also got 17 points from Kate McGinnis.

Kimberly 34 29 4 – 67

Neenah 30 33 5 – 68

Kaukauna 70, Oshkosh North 56

OSHKOSH - Addison Baumgart scored 33 points, including 21 in the first half on seven 3-pointers, to lead the Ghosts to the win over the Spartans.

Jozy Ebben added 18 points for Kaukauna.

Awut Alic led Oshkosh North with 18 points. Ava Henson added 15.

Kaukauna 33 37 - 70

Oshkosh North 19 37 - 56

Kaukauna: Djupstrom 3, Baumgart 33, Boucher 5, Reader 6, Robinson 5, Ebben 18. 3-pt: Baumgart 9, Djupstrom, Reader 2, Ebben. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 12.

Oshkosh North: Hanson 15, Paulson 8, Geer 3, Alic 18, Kolodzik 5, N. Awak 7. 3-pt: Hanson, Paulson 2, Geer, Alic, Kolodzik. FT: 6-13. Fouls: 16.

New London 52, Wisconsin Rapids 25

WISCONSIN RAPIDS - Shelby Glodowski made six 3-pointers and scored 20 points to lead the Bulldogs to the nonconference win.

Wisconsin Rapids was led by Kristin Radtke with 12 points.

New London 24 28 - 52

Wisconsin Rapids 13 12 - 25

New London: Handschke 3, Magolski 2, Langel 5, Stroesenreuther 3, Allen 6, K. Mix 2, Glodowski 20, J. Mix 8, Reybrock 3. 3-pt: Glodowski 6, Handschke, Langel, Stroesenreuther, J. Mix. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 17.

Wisconsin Rapids: E.Schillinger 1, Neilitz 1, L. Schillinger 3, Radtke 12, Cour 2, Holberg 6. 3-pt: Holberg 2, L. Schillinger. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 13.c

Chilton 57, Brillion 55

BRILLION – The Tigers scored late in overtime to earn the Eastern Wisconsin Conference win.

Adahlyn Hoerl poured in 17 points, while Kendra Zahn added 11 and Erietta Davis 10 for Chilton.

The Lions were paced by Amaya Brooks’ 33 points, while Paydin Hale added 12.

Chilton is now 1-1 in the conference and 3-1 overall, while Brillion dipped to 0-2 and 1-3.

Chilton 34 18 5 - 57

Brillion 28 24 3 - 55

Chilton: Hartz 5, Koehler 6, Mueller 3, Hoerl 17, Tasch 5, Zahn 11, Davis 10. 3-pt: Hartz, Hoerl 2, Tasch, Zahn 3. FT: 4-12. Fouls: 13.

Brillion: Hale 12, Ott 2, O’Connell 2, Brooks 33, Schuh 6. 3-pt: Hale 2, Brooks 3. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 15.

Lena 76, Stockbridge 3

LENA – Eva Brooks scored 23 points and Madilyn Thomson added 15 as the Wildcats cruised to the nonconference win.

Kali Fischer added 10 points for Lena. All 10 Wildcat players scored on the night.

Jensen Stout led Stockbridge with three points.

Stockbridge 3 0 - 3

Lena 42 34 - 76

Stockbridge: Stout 3. 3-pt: Stout. FT: 0-5. Fouls: 10.

Lena: Karli Fischer 2, Lambert 4, Brooks 23, Van Ark 2, H. Thomson 3, M. Thomson 15, Kali Fischer 10, Cook 2, Potter 9, Kushner 6. 3-pt: Kali Fischer, Potter. FT: 6-14. Fouls: 14.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 64, Shiocton 62

SHIOCTON - Shiocton made seven 3-pointers in the second half to overcome a 14-point halftime deficit but the Chargers were able to prevail in overtime.

Melaina Granquist scored 24 points to lead Wittenberg-Birnamwood. Rory Salvesen added 17.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 34 25 5 - 64

Shiocton 20 39 3 - 62

Wrightstown 44, Freedom 43 (Friday)

WRIGHTSTOWN – The Tigers snapped the Irish’s 60-game North Eastern Conference win streak on Thursday night.

Mallory Colwell led the way for Wrightstown with a game-high 13 points, while Briley Durocher added 10.

Stella Verhasselt was the only Freedom player to reach double-digit scoring with 12 points.

The Tigers are now 1-1 in the NEC and 1-2 overall, while the Irish fell to 2-1 and 3-1.

Freedom: Sowinski 6, Lang 6, Bork 6, Reed 7, Verhasselt 12, Lillge 2, Ponschock 4.

Wrightstown: Verbeten 6, Durocher 10, Leick 2, Colwell 13, Bousley 4, Fandrey 9.

