Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

GIRLS BASKETBALL

De Pere 61, Manitowoc 44

DE PERE - Sophie Hafeman and Claire Bjorge both scored 20 points to lead the Redbirds to the win over the Ships.

Manitowoc was led by Sarah Bolchen and Kendall Schmitz with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Manitowoc 20 24 - 44

De Pere 27 34 - 61

Manitowoc: Bolchen 11, Peterson 9, Stanislowski 2, Schmitz 10, Dietrich 3, Swoboda 5, Breese 4. 3-pt: Bolchen, Peterson, Schmitz 3, Dietrich. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 16.

De Pere: Tassoul 5, Anderson 2, Ciesielczyk 6, Dwyer 3, Washington 3, Bjorge 20, Chapman 2, Hafeman 20. 3-pt: Tassoul, Ciesielczyk, Bjorge 4. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 13.

Green Bay Preble 60, Kohler 51

KOHLER – The Hornets erased a 15-point halftime deficit as they rallied for the nonconference win.

Helena Paplham led the Preble attack with 14 points, while Jayla Dreger added 11 and Jada Raeder 10.

Katie Schumacher led the Blue Bombers with 12 points, while Emersyn Oldenhoff added 10.

Green Bay Preble 17 43 – 60

Kohler 32 19 - 51

Green Bay Preble: Gorecki 9, Watzka 9, Lucassen 3, Shefchik 2, Dreger 11, Beauchamp 3, Paplham 14, Raeder 10. 3-pt: Gorecki, Watzka, Lucassen, Dreger. FT: 19-34. Fouls: 14.

Kohler: Oldenhoff 10, Schueller 8, Brotz 5, Stoffregen 2, Holzrichter 6, Cole 8, Schumacher 12. 3-pt: Schueller 2. FT: 7-8. Fouls: 26. Fouled out: Tershner.

Algoma 36, Peshtigo 27

PESHTIGO – Jadyn Nellis scored 18 points and the Wolves built a 17-12 halftime advantage and steadily pulled away for the Packerland Conference win.

Rylie Ellie led the Bulldogs with eight points.

Algoma moves to 11-7 overall and 8-3 in the Packerland, while Peshtigo falls to 1-17 and 0-11.

Algoma 17 19 – 36

Peshtigo 12 15 - 27

Algoma: Zimmerman 3, Nellis 18, Slaby 6, T. Gerdmann 9. 3-pt: Nellis 4, Slaby. FT: 11-25. Fouls: 10.

Peshtigo: Ellie 8, Finger 7, Pesch 7, Bauman 5. 3-pt: Ellie 2, Pesch. FT: 4-6. Fouls: 19.

Gillett 42, Niagara 35

NIAGARA - The Tigers made 15 free throws in the second half to hold off the Badgers.

Cilena Guns led Gillett with 17 points.

Rachael Walker scored nine points to lead Niagara.

Gillett 19 23 - 42

Niagara 18 17 - 35

Gillett: Soper 6, Pate 8, Kaczmarek 8, Schaal 3, Guns 17. 3-pt: Schaal. FT: 17-24. Fouls: 15.

Niagara: Sweig 1, M. Sanicki 7, B. Sanicki 8, Kleikamp 5, Walker 9, Swanson 5. 3-pt: M. Sanicki, B. Sanicki 2, Walker. FT: 11-18. Fouls: 19.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Ashwaubenon 83, Bay Port 55

SUAMICO - The Jaguars had 16 made 3-pointers compared to just two for the Pirates in Ashwaubenon’s big win.

Drew Tomashek made three 3-pointers and led Ashwaubenon with 26 points. Jayden Schoen made five 3-pointers and had 19 points, and AJ Uhl had four 3-pointers and scored 14 points.

Bay Port was led by Roman Binns with 11 points and Blake Buchinger with 10.

Ashwaubenon 36 47 - 83

Bay Port 24 31 - 55

Ashwaubenon: Schoen 19, Dorgu 4, Tomashek 26, Matuszewski 3, Vang 2, Fenner 3, Uhl 14, Sims 9, Jackson 3. 3-pt: Schoen 5, Uhl 4, Tomashek 3, Matuszewski, Fenner, Sims, Jackson. FT: 11-16. Fouls: 21.

Bay Port: Jones 2, Wadle 2, Durkee 6, Janus 3, Binns 11, Kelly 7, Hendricks 2, Thomas 3, Cornette 9, Buchinger 10. 3-pt: Binns 2. FT: 15-25. Fouls: 15.

De Pere 65, Manitowoc 26

MANITOWOC – The Redbirds built a 14-point halftime advantage and then outscored the Ships 39-14 the rest of the way to earn the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Zach Kinziger had the hot hand for De Pere with 15 points, while Roan Demovsky and Will Hornseth added 11 each.

Brayden Steinbecker led Manitowoc with seven points.

With the win, De Pere moves to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in the conference, while Manitowoc falls to 8-8 and 5-6.

De Pere 26 39 – 65

Manitowoc 12 14 - 26

De Pere: Demovsky 11, Fischer 3, Kinziger 15, Hutjens 6, Dorchester 3, Hornseth 11, Bunkelman 3, Kulow 2, Willihnganz 5, Gregoire 6. 3-pt: Demovsky 2, Fischer, Hutjens 2, Dorchester, Bunkelman. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 14.

Manitowoc: Kubsch 3, Bolchen 6, Nenahlo 4, Grapentine 3, Steinbecker 7, Zick 1, Lettenberger 2. 3-pt: Kubsch, Bolchen 2, Grapentine, Steinbecker. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 15.

Green Bay Notre Dame 61, Green Bay Preble 60

GREEN BAY - Adam Guyette hit a 3-point shot with five seconds remaining to lift the Tritons to the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Guyette and Andrew Rader led Notre Dame with 16 points each.

Preble was led by Jack Thorpe with 19 points.

Notre Dame 27 34 - 61

Green Bay Preble 35 25 - 60

Notre Dame: Davis 2, Siudzinski 13, Weber 8, Warden 4, Hendricks 2, Guyette 16, Rader 16. 3-pt: Siudzinski 2, Guyette 2, Rader 2. FT: 4-6. Fouls: 17.

Green Bay Preble: Shanoski 8, Gerard 6, Sullivan 6, Blom 7, Johnson 14, Thorpe 19. 3-pt: Johnson 4, Thorpe 3, Gerard 2. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 12.

West De Pere 71, Shawano 63

DE PERE - Tref Rademaker poured in 28 points to lead the Phantoms to the win over the Hawks.

Riley Kraft and Bryce Borowicz added 18 and 17 points, respectively, for West De Pere.

Shawano was led by Logan Sipple, who scored 34 points. Anderson Schmidt added 10 points for Shawano.

Shawano 29 34 - 63

West De Pere 32 39 - 71

Shawano: Verkuilen 9, Sipple 34, Beyer 3, Schmidt 10, Shanty 3, Weisnicht 4. 3-pt: Verkuilen, Sipple 5, Beyer, Schmidt 2. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 19.

West De Pere: Borowicz 17, Jindra 5, Kraft 18, Deschane 3, Rademaker 28. 3-pt: Borowicz 2, Kraft 3, Deschane, Rademaker. FT: 16-21. Fouls: 10.

Wrightstown 70, Luxemburg-Casco 49

LUXEMBURG - The Tigers went on a 13-0 run after the Spartans had taken a two-point lead in the first half and Wrightstown went on to pick up the win.

Ethan Cyra led Wrightstown with 23 points. Aiden Van Zeeland and Aiden Humphreys scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Luxemburg-Casco was led by Landon Derenne with 12 points. Jacob Coisman and Mason Trimberger both added 11 points.

Wrightstown 31 39 - 70

Luxemburg-Casco 19 30 - 49

Wrightstown: Kittoe 3, Van Zeeland 12, Lamers 5, Humphreys 11, Bosma 7, Colwell 4, Cyra 23, Podgorski 3, Hermann 2. 3-pt: Kittoe, Van Zeeland 3, Lamers, Humphreys 3, Cyra 2, Podgorski. FT: 7-9. Fouls: 16.

Luxemburg-Casco: Glampe 8, Radart 3, Derenne 12, Coisman 11, Trimberger 11, Burmeister 4. 3-pt: Radart, Derenne 3, Coisman 2, Trimberger. FT: 8-15. Fouls: 7.

Little Chute 70, Denmark 62

LITTLE CHUTE - Tyler Fischer scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half to lead the Mustangs to the win over the Vikings.

Grant Hermus and Cooper Effa added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for Little Chute.

Jack Dewar led Denmark with 18 points. Drake Derricks added 16 points, while Sean Malay scored 14.

Denmark 20 42 - 62

Little Chute 26 44 - 70

Denmark: Delarwelle 5, Derricks 16, Kapinos 9, Malay 14, Dewar 18. 3-pt: Delarwelle, Derricks 3, Kapinos, Malay 2, Dewar 5. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 19.

Little Chute: VandenBurgt 4, Lamers 5, Hermus 15, Fischer 22, Effa 14, Jakubek 6, Magnusson 2, Joten 2. 3-pt: Hermus, Fischer. FT: 10-21. Fouls: 16.

Southern Door 66, Crivitz 54

CRIVITZ - Drew Daoust scored 33 points, including 21 in the first half, of the Eagles’ win over the Wolverines.

Caden Pierre added 15 points for Southern Door. All his points came on 3-pointers.

Kade Thoma led Crivitz with 20 points. Jackson Flowers and Tegan Werner scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Southern Door 50 16 - 66

Crivitz 17 37 - 54

Southern Door: Daoust 33, Malvitz 8, Pierre 15, Jandrin 2, Nienas 7, Meeks 1. 3-pt: Daoust 3, Pierre 5. FT: 5-6. Fouls: 15.

Crivitz: Orlando 4, Thoma 20, Werner 11, Tarmann 2, Klaver 3, Flowers 12, Polomis 2. 3-pt: Thoma. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 7.

Gillett 68, Oneida Nation 44

ONEIDA - The Tigers’ Jesse DeBauch passed the 1,000-point mark in career scoring in the win over the Thunderhawks.

DeBauch finished with 24 points. Aydin Franti and Ben Matczak added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Oneida Nation, which made 21 free throws, was led by Evander Danforth-Alavez with 13 points.

Gillett 24 44 - 68

Oneida Nation 15 29 - 44

Gillett: Matczak 13, Franti 14, Carody 8, Doman 1, B. DeBauch 4, Pensis 2, J. DeBauch 24, Slatky 2. 3-pt: Matczak, Franti, J. DeBauch 2. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 21.

Oneida Nation: Thayer 6, Ethan Danforth 8, Evander Danforth-Alavez 13, C. McIntyre 3, Rodriguez 6, Webster 7, Laster 1. 3-pt: Thayer. FT: 21-34. Fouls: 13.

Suring 64, Wausaukee 53

WAUSAUKEE – Trent VanDenElzen scored 23 points, Taylor Booth-Stoffregen added 17 and Michael Bailey 14 as the Eagles pulled away from the Rangers in the second half for the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Seth Kraemer paced Wausaukee with 21 points, while Anthony Vanick added 11.

Suring led 30-27 at intermission before pulling away late.

The Eagles move to 4-12 overall and 2-9 in the conference, while the Rangers fall to 7-9 and 3-7.

Suring 30 34 – 64

Wausaukee 27 26 - 53

Suring: Booth-Stoffregen 17, Q. Thomson 4, VanDenElzen 23, T. Thomson 6, Bailey 14. 3-pt: Booth-Stoffregen 4, Q. Thomson, VanDenElzen. FT: 14-19. Fouls: 15.

Wausaukee: Ka. Suennen 8, Betts 3, Kraemer 21, Vanick 11, Schroeder 4, E. Suennen 4, Thomson 2. 3-pt: Kraemer 2, Vanick 3. FT: 6-12. Fouls: 14.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area