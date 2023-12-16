Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton North 71, Oshkosh North 63

APPLETON – The Lightning rode a 23-2 run in the second half to take command and hold off the third-ranked Spartans in a battle of undefeated Fox Valley Association teams.

“I think (the run) stems from defense,” North sophomore Grant Hardy said. “Trying to stop the best two players in the league. They can score at will but when you can shut them down, it comes to the offensive end and when we trust in each other and hit those open shots ... I think that’s what really helped us get that win.”

North (5-0 overall, 4-0 FVA) had four players reach double digits, led by Abraham Tomori’s 16 points. Will Sweeney, Nathan Ramus and Hardy all scored 14 points apiece for the Lightning, which connected on 11 3-pointers.

Sweeney also had seven rebounds for the Lightning, which outscored the Spartans 47-32 in the second half.

“Our young guys are experienced,” Appleton North coach Chris Kellett said. “They played a lot of basketball for us last year, two of them were starters and one had spot minutes. I thought Will Sweeney played phenomenal down the stretch for us. They’re gym rats. We had three open gyms a week, guys came in the morning. They eat, breathe and sleep basketball.”

Zay Mitchell had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead Oshkosh North (3-1, 3-1), with Bryce Ott (15) and Stevie Clark (11) also reaching double figures in points.

Oshkosh North 31 32 – 63

Appleton North 24 47 – 71

Oshkosh North: Clark 11, Mitchell 19, Ott 15, Coleman 2, Rohr 3, Strange 7, Stojilovic 6. 3-pt: Ott, Rohr, Strange. FT: 8-10. Fouls 15.

Appleton North: Sweeney 14, Ramus 14, Hardy 14, Tomori 16, Zdzieblowski 9, Hansen 4. 3-pt: Sweeney 2, Ramus 2, Hardy 4, Tomori 3. FT: 16-22. Fouls: 15.

Kaukauna 77, Hortonville 68

HORTONVILLE - The Ghosts went on a 10-0 run in the second half that took them from a three-point deficit to a seven-point lead they would never relinquish in their win over the Polar Bears.

Keagan Van Kauwenberg led the Ghosts with 27 points. Nathan Deprez added 18 points while Jon O’Neill scored 15.

Hortonville was led by Ethan Joling’s 15 points. Riley Mueller and Gavin Valeri added 12 and 10 points, respectively.

Kaukauna 27 50 - 77

Hortonville 36 32 - 68

Kaukauna: McMullin 3, Deprez 18, Jensen 6, Roehrig 8, O’Neill 15, Van Kauwenberg 27. 3-pt: McMullin, Deprez, Roehrig, Van Kauwenberg 5. FT: 16-21. Fouls: 8

Hortonville: Mueller 12, Joling 15, Sillas 6, Johnson 9, Rogers 3, Sweeney 3, Valeri 10, Sipes 4, Klobe 6. 3-pt: Joling, Johnson 3, Rogers, Sweeney, Valeri 2, Sipes. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 21.

Fond du Lac 67, Appleton West 33

APPLETON - The Cardinals took an 18-point halftime lead and rolled to the win over the Terrors.

Ryker Johnson, Eli Zimmerman and Travion Pate each scored 11 points for Fond du Lac. Marvin Haslett III added 10 points.

Lucas Downs led Appleton West with 12 points.

Fond du Lac 35 32 - 67

Appleton West 17 16 - 33

Fond du Lac: Streblow 5, Zimmerman 11, Pate 11, Haslett 10, C. Johnson 4, Braatz 5, Dickmann 4, Barknecht 6, R. Johnson 11. 3-pt: Streblow, Zimmerman 3, Pate 2, Haslett 2, Braatz. FT: 4-10. Fouls: 13.

Appleton West: Ise 8, Bennett 3, Goldschmidt 2, Peace 2, Hinkens 4, Downs 12, Radig 2. 3-pt: Ise 2, Bennett, Downs 2. FT: 2-7. Fouls: 12.

Fox Valley Lutheran 86, Wrightstown 58

APPLETON – Sam Ferge and Adam Loberger scored 26 points apiece as the Foxes built a 47-34 halftime advantage before pulling away in the second half.

Ethan Cyra led the way for the Tigers with 14 points.

The win moves FVL to 5-0 in the North Eastern Conference and 6-0 overall, while Wrightstown falls to 2-3 and 2-4.

Wrightstown 34 24 – 58

Fox Valley Lutheran 47 39 - 86

Wrightstown: Kittoe 8, Van Zeeland 5, Lamers 7, Humphreys 5, Bosma 7, Colwell 2, Cyra 14, Podgorski 7, Meulemans 1, Hermann 2. 3-pt: Kittoe 2, Lamers, Humphreys, Cyra 3, Podgorski. FT: 8-16. Fouls: 17.

Fox Valley Lutheran: Ferge 26, Burington 3, Feidt 2, Papendorf 4, Loberger 26, Heyn 6, L. Heiges 9, G. Heiges 9, Dahlke 1. 3-pt: Ferge 2, Burington, Loberger 6, G. Heiges. FT: 10-19. Fouls: 16.

Freedom 63, Little Chute 45

LITTLE CHUTE - Donovan Davis scored 28 points and Ashton Peterson added 16 to lead the Irish to the victory over the Mustangs.

Davis scored 20 of his points in the second half for Freedom, which led by seven points at halftime.

Jacob Verhagen and Grant Hermus scored 13 and 10 points, respectively, to lead Little Chute.

Freedom 27 36 - 63

Little Chute 20 25 - 45

Freedom: Eberhardt 5, Sowinski 3, Kortz 9, Wedin 2, Davis 28, Peterson 16. 3-pt: Eberhardt, Kortz, Peterson 4. FT: 9-15. Fouls: 11.

Little Chute: Manns 9, Hermus 10, Verhagen 13, Jakubek 4, Magnussen 2, Paltzer 2, Joten 5. 3-pt: Hermus, Manns, Verhagen 3. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 12.

Waupaca 59, Oconto Falls 55

OCONTO FALLS - Ethan Harms and Aaron Wolff combined for 33 points in the Comets’ win over the Panthers.

Harms scored 17 points while Wolff added 16 for Waupaca

Waupaca 28 31 - 59

Oconto Falls 17 38 - 55

Waupaca: Adamczak 9, Mouw 8, Wolff 16, Harms 17, Bechard 9.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 66, Oshkosh West 59

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers grabbed a 34-16 halftime lead and held off the Wildcats for the win.

Kate McGinnis led Kimberly, now 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the Fox Valley Association, with 23 points. Ava Van Vonderen had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Haylie Dulas added 12 points.

Oshkosh West was led by Paige Seckar, who scored 19 points. She scored 15 in the second half.

Neenah 93, Appleton East 70

APPLETON - Allie Ziebell scored 29 points for the Rockets in the victory over the Patriots.

Ellie Buss added a career-high 26 points and Rowan Klesmit scored 21 for Neenah.

Fond du Lac 56, Appleton West 18

APPLETON - The Cardinals never let the Terrors get going in the decisive win.

Brooklyn Butler led a balanced Fond du Lac offense with 10 points. Nine Cardianls scored at least three points in the win.

Freedom 50, Little Chute 1

LITTLE CHUTE – The Irish built a 30-point halftime advantage and cruised to the North Eastern Conference win.

Chloe Brown led a balanced scoring attack with 11 points for Freedom.

With the win, the Irish moves to 6-2 overall and 5-1 in the conference, while the Mustangs fall to 0-8 and 0-5.

Freedom 30 20 – 50

Little Chute 0 1 - 1

Freedom: Sowinski 9, Bork 4, Janssen 2, Reed 5, Verhasselt 6, Lillge 5, Brown 11, Ponshock 6, Voight 2. 3-pt: Sowinski, Reed, Verhasselt 2, Lillge, Brown. FT: 14-18. Fouls: 10.

Little Chute: Merchant 1. 3-pt: None. FT: 1-8. Fouls: 14.

West De Pere 46, Xavier 44

DE PERE – Faith Walder scored 14 points, Madisyn Berggren 12 and Mia Racine 10 as the Phantoms erased a six-point halftime deficit en route to the Bay Conference win.

Xavier led 23-17 at intermission, but West De Pere outscored the Hawks by eight the rest of the way.

Joy Krull led Xavier with 14 points, while Carsyn Stempa chipped in 12.

West De Pere moves to 2-0 in the conference and 8-1 overall, while the Hawks fall to 1-1 and 7-3.

Xavier 23 21 – 44

West De Pere 17 29 - 46

Xavier: Standish 6, J. Krull 14, Vande Hey 7, Martine 1, E. Krull 4, Stempa 12. 3-pt: J. Krull 2, Stempa 2. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 13.

West De Pere: Rattray 3, Walder 14, Racine 10, Berggren 12, Van Ess 7. 3-pt: Walder 3, Berggren 2, Van Ess. FT: 6-9. Fouls: 14.

New London 68, Green Bay East 32

NEW LONDON - Shelby Glodowski, Kenna Mix and Caitlin Stroesenreuther combined for 37 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win over the Red Devils.

Glodowski had 14 points while Mix and Strosenreuther had 12 and 11 points, respectively, for New London, which is now 9-1.

Green Bay East was led by Jamaya Mariner with 17 points.

Green Bay East 11 21 - 32

New London 27 41 - 68

Green Bay East: Mariner 17, Brandner 4, Robinson 2, Gonion 9. 3-pt: Mariner, Gonion. FT: 2-8. Fouls: 16.

New London: Handschke 2, Magolski 3, Langel 8, Stroesenreuther 11, K. Mix 12, Glodowski 14, J. Mix 8, Reybrock 6, Batten 1, Hoffman 3. 3-pt: Chesney M, Stroesenreuther 2, Glodowski 3, Hoffman. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 16.

Valders 46, Brillion 37

VALDERS - The Vikings built a 10-point lead in the first half and made it stand up in the win over the Lions.

Audrey Wagner led Valders with 11 points. Andie Taylor and Megan Hochkammer added 10 points.

Brillion was led by Camden Hale, who scored 12 points.

Brillion 16 21 - 37

Valders 26 20 - 46

Brillion: Hale 12, C. Schuh 4, O’Connell 2, Krueger 4, Brooks 6, Reichardt 2, E. Schuch 7. 3-pt: Hale 2. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 19.

Valders: Wagner 11, Taylor 10, Siders 7, Hochkammer 10, Olson 3, Zipperer 5. 3-pt: Wagner, Taylor 2, Siders, Hochkammer, Olson. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 13.

Chilton 55, Kiel 47

CHILTON – The Tigers built an 11-point halftime cushion and held off the Raiders in the second half to post the Eastern Wisconsin Conference win.

Adahlyn Hoerl led Chilton with 23 points, while Natalee Long had 17 for Kiel.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area