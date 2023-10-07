Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

FOOTBALL

Bay Port 56, De Pere 14

SUAMICO - Tevyn Montgomery rushed for 114 yards and three touchdowns, while Carter Kallies added 106 yards rushing and one TD and 83 passing with another score to lead the Pirates past the Redbirds.

Blake Buchinger also rushed for 77 yards and two TDs and caught a touchdown pass as Bay Port rolled up 438 total yards, while limiting De Pere to 152.

The Pirates grabbed a 21-0 lead after one quarter and led 35-7 at intermission. The lead grew to 42-7 after three quarters.

Marcus Schmidt completed 12 of 20 passes for 89 yards and one touchdown to lead De Pere.

De Pere 0 7 0 7 - 14

Bay Port 21 14 7 14 - 56

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

BP - Tevyn Montgomery 6 run (PAT failed) 7:32

BP - Carter Kallies 12 run (Kallies run) 2:50

BP - Montgomery 7 run (Owen Bellisle kick), 1:28

Second Quarter

BP - Blake Buchinger 47 pass from Kallies (Bellisle kick), 9:18

DP - Dante Matte 25 run (Logan Dost kick), 3:44

BP - Buchinger 31 run (Bellisle kick), 2:15

Third Quarter

BP - Buchinger 36 run (Bellisle kick), 11:21

Fourth Quarter

DP - Noah Fischer 6 pass from Marcus Schmidt (Dost kick), 11:56

BP - Montgomery 15 run (Bellisle kick), 8:46

BP - Anthony LeFebre 7 run (Bellisle kick), :41

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: DP - Matte 11-33, Mason Sequin 1-18; BP - Montgomery 8-114, Kallies 13-106, Buchinger 3-77, LeFebre 6-58.

Passing: DP - Schmidt 12-20-2-89; BP - Kallies 6-11-0-83.

Receiving: DP - Hayden May 6-66; BP - Buchinger 3-62, Tyler Plummer 2-12.

Pulaski 46, Green Bay Southwest 12

PULASKI - Spencer Hakes rushed for three touchdowns and Logan Shultz rushed for two as the Red Raiders raced to a 39-0 halftime lead and never looked back in Fox River Classic Conference action.

Trevor Schuessler also rushed for a touchdown and Ethan Schmidt passed for another to lead Pulaski.

Caleb Sprutles rushed for 75 yards and a score to lead the Trojans.

The Red Raiders finished with 376 total yards, while Southwest mustered 118.

Green Bay Southwest 0 0 6 6 - 12

Pulaski 14 25 7 0 - 46

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

P - Trevor Schuessler 11 run (Miles Wippel kick), 9:59

P - Spencer Hakes 4 run (Wippel kick), 5:29

Second Quarter

P - Schuessler 1 pass from Ethan Schmidt (PAT failed), 10:35

P - Logan Shultz 2 run (PAT failed), 9:53

P - Hakes 1 run (Wippel kick), 3:59

P - Shultz 13 run (PAT failed), 1:00

Third Quarter

GBSW - Caleb Sprutles 59 run (PAT failed)

P - Hakes 35 run (Wippel kick), :30

Fourth Quarter

GBSW - Jace Proski 8 run (PAT failed), 5:14

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: GBSW - Sprutles 8-75; P - Hakes 10-94, Shultz 15-85.

Passing: GBSW - Sprutles 4-12-1-18; P - Schmidt 9-13-1-118.

Receiving: GBSW - Alec Thiel 2-20; P - Griffin Vanlannen 2-42, Schuessler 4-35.

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

APPLETON – Max Ronsman had 142 yards rushing on 21 carries and a pair of touchdown runs to lead the Spartans to the North Eastern Conference victory and at least a share of the league crown.

Luxemburg-Casco (7-1 overall, 6-0 NEC) plays Wrightstown (7-1, 5-1) next Friday and a win there would give the Spartans the outright title.

“I’m proud of the kids coming out here at FVL’s homecoming, so there’s a lot going on. If they win, they’re fighting for the conference championship,” Luxemburg-Casco coach Neil Seering said. “I’m proud of how our coaches and our players all prepared this week. They came out physical and we withstood the first long touchdown run that they had and we responded really well.”

Ronsman had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 38-yard scamper in the fourth. The Spartans quarterback was also 10-of-11 for 73 yards passing. Trace Schoenebeck had a 3-yard touchdown run and a 27-yard interception return for the Spartans.

Liam Heiges had a pair of touchdown passes and a 46-yard touchdown run to lead FVL (5-3, 4-2).

Luxemburg-Casco 0 14 14 7 – 35

Fox Valley Lutheran 7 0 7 7 – 21

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

FVL - Liam Heiges 46 run (Adam Loberger kick)

Second Quarter

LC - Max Ronsman 2 run (Trace Schoenebeck kick)

LC - Schoenebeck 3 run (Schoenebeck kick)

Third Quarter

LC - Andrew Klass 4 run (Schoenebeck kick)

LC - Schoenebeck 27 interception return (Schoenebeck kick)

FVL - Nic Martin 23 pass from Heiges (Loberger kick)

Fourth Quarter

LC - Ronsman 38 run (Schoenebeck kick)

FVL - Trenton Heyn 22 pass from Heiges (Loberger kick)

Algoma 44, Sevastopol 32

STURGEON BAY - Grant VanderVest rushed for five touchdowns and returned a punt 70 yards for another as the Wolves kept the Pioneers winless in a Peninsula Conference 8-player matchup.

Algoma built a 16-0 lead after one and led 24-8 at intermission before putting the game out of reach with a 14-point third quarter.

Sevastopol rallied for 24 fourth-quarter points, but it wasn’t enough.

Logan Schuh helped lead the Pioneers, throwing for 74 yards and a score and rushing eight times for 49 yards and two TDs.

Algoma 16 8 14 6 - 44

Sevastopol 0 8 0 24 - 32

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

A - Grant VanderVest 8 run (conversion run)

A - VanderVest 70 punt return (conversion run)

Second Quarter

S - Logan Schuh 8 run (conversion run)

A - VanderVest 32 run (conversion pass)

Third Quarter

A - VanderVest 28 run (conversion pass)

A - VanderVest 50 run (run failed)

Fourth Quarter

S - Schuh 18 run (conversion run)

A - VanderVest 10 run (conversion run)

S - Sladon Asher 13 run (conversion run)

S - Landon Frank 20 pass from Schuh (Schuh run)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: S - Asher 16-78, Frank 11-56, Schuh 8-49.

Passing: S - Schuh 10-17-0-74.

Receiving: S - Frankie deYoung 6-41.

