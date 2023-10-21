Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

FOOTBALL

Division 1

Bay Port 49, Milwaukee Riverside 0

SUAMICO - The third-seeded Pirates dominated sixth-seeded Riverside, racing out to leads of 23-0 after one and 36-0 at intermission en route to the first-round win.

Bay Port outgained Riverside 378-57 in total yards as Anthony LeFebre rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns. Tevyn Montgomery, Anthony Lor and Brady Moon all added TD runs.

Mikey Jones led the passing attack, completing 7 of 11 passes for 64 yards and a score.

Milwaukee Riverside 0 0 0 0 - 0

Bay Port 23 13 6 7 - 49

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

BP - Blake Buchinger 25 pass from Mikey Jones (Owen Bellisle kick), 10:26

BP - Tevyn Montgomery 6 run (Bellisle kick), 8:06

BP - Safety, 7:25

BP - Anthony LeFebre 11 run (Bellisle kick), 4:57

Second Quarter

BP - LeFebre 32 run (PAT failed), 7:39

BP - LeFebre 8 run (Bellisle kick), 3:21

Third Quarter

BP - Brady Moon 15 run (PAT failed), 6:23

Fourth Quarter

BP - Anthony Lor 3 run (Bellisle kick), 2:02

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: MR - Jahmyron Jackson 14-51; BP - LeFebre 20-146, Aiden Elinsky 6-65, Jones 5-56.

Passing: MR - Zaevion Yang 3-20-0-32; BP - Jones 7-11-0-64.

Receiving: MR - Jackson 2-20; BP - Buchinger 1-25.

Division 2

Homestead 27, Pulaski 13

MEQUON - Bentley Hickman rushed for 162 yards and Tommy O’Hagan passed for 110 yards to lead the Highlanders to the win over the Red Raiders.

Homestead went up 8-0 on an O’Hagan pass to Jonah Wenzler that coverd 21 yards and never trailed.

Pulaski stayed close on a 28-yard touchdown run by Trevor Schuessler in the first quarter and a 19-yard run by Schuessler in the third quarter but could never get the go-ahead score.

Schuessler led Pulaski with 59 yards rushing and 72 yards passng. Logan Shultz added 56 yards rushing.

Pulaski 7 0 6 0 - 13

Homestead 8 7 6 6 - 27

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

H - Jonah Wenzler 21 pass from Tommy O’Hagan (Dominic Bruno run)

P - Trevor Schuessler 28 run (Miles Wippel kick)

Second Quarter

H - Sean West 5 pass from O’Hagan (West kick)

Third Quarter

H - West 28 field goal

P - Schuessler 19 run (extra point failed)

H - West 29 field goal

Fourth Quarter

H - Bentley Hickman 23 run (extra point failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: P - Schuessler 5-59, Ethan Schmidt 3-8, Logan Shultz 10-56, Spencer Hakes 7-19. H - O’Hagan 3-41, Hickman 29-162, Bruno 4-23.

Passing: P - Schmidt 9-15-0-72, Shultz 2-3-0-21. H - O’Hagan 8-12-0-110.

Receiving: P - Schuessler 7-32, Brayden Kamps 2-16, Hakes 1-11, Samuel Norman 1-34. H - Will Van Laanen 2-32, Wenzler 4-60, Bruno 1-13, West 1-5.

Division 3

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 41, Seymour 20

MOUNT HOREB - Kasey Helgeson completed 11 passes for 223 yards and four touchdowns to lead Mount Horeb/Barneveld to the win over the Thunder.

Seymour got its touchdowns on a 5-yard run by Xavier Salzman in the first quarter, a 3-yard run by Salzman in the fourth quarter and a 41-yard pass from Cayden Staffeldt to Riley Young.

Seymour 6 0 0 14 - 20

Mount Horeb/Barneveld 18 16 7 0 - 41

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

S - Xavier Salzman 5 run (run failed)

MHB - Kasey Helgeson 12 run (T. Owens run)

MHB - Safety

MHB - Owen Preimesberger 9 pass from Helgeson (Landon Ellestad from Helgeson)

Second Quarter

MHB - Owen Aeschlimann 61 pass from Helgeson (Jack Wilson run)

MHB - Ellestad 11 pass from Helgeson (Wilson pass from Helgeson)

Third Quarter

MHB - Preimesberger 1 pass from Helgeson (Zach Maguire kick)

Fourth Quarter

S - Salzman 3 run (run failed)

S - Riley Young 41 pass from Cayden Staffeldt (Keanu Chinana pass from Cayden Staffeldt)

Division 7

Randolph 34, Crivitz 33

RANDOLPH - The second-seeded Rockets overcame an 11-point third-quarter deficit to slip past the seventh-seeded Wolverines.

Crivitz led 33-22 entering the fourth quarter, but Nick Katsma had 19- and 7-yard scoring runs to power Randolph.

The Rockets led 22-14, but the Wolverines appeared to take charge with three consecutive scores.

Kaden Klaver found Kade Thoma for a 31-yard scoring strike to close out the first half, trailing 22-20.

Crivitz then owned the third quarter as Tegan Werner returned the second-half kickoff 71 yards for a score, and T.J. Mueller scored from a yard out to give the Wolverines a double-digit advantage.

Crivitz finished with 218 yards rushing, led by Mueller with 82 yards and two TDs, and Werner with 76 yards.

Klaver completed 6 of 10 passes for 80 yards.

Crivitz 7 13 13 0 - 33

Randolph 8 14 0 12 - 34

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

R - Ben Paul 10 run (Jacob Kile run)

C - T.J. Mueller 1 run (Stephan Allard kick)

Second Quarter

R - Paul 5 run (Levi Wiersma run)

C - Kaden Klaver 3 run (Klaver kick)

R - Paul 1 run (pass failed)

C - Kade Thoma 31 pass from Klaver (run failed)

Third Quarter

C - Tegan Werner 71 kickoff return (run failed)

C - Mueller 1 run (Allard kick)

Fourth Quarter

R - Nick Katsma 19 run (pass failed)

R - Katsma 7 run (pass failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: C - Mueller 19-82, Werner 10-76; R - Katsma 17-109, Paul 18-83, Karter Meredith 16-80.

Passing: C - Klaver 6-10-1-80; R - Meredith 3-3-0-52.

Receiving: C - Thoma 3-58, Werner 2-20; R - Katsma 1-16, Meredith 1-12.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Kaukauna 3, Green Bay Notre Dame 0

KAUKAUNA - The fourth-seeded Ghosts started fast and cruised to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-23 win over the fifth-seeded Tritons in WIAA regional action.

Helping power Kaukauna were Jack Van Epern with 13 kills and six aces, Andrew Vande Hey with 10 kills and 14 digs, Brady Schultz with five kills and three blocks, Jack McCartney with 16 assists, Nolan Laflen with 11 assists, Jade Breckheimer with 26 digs and Brady Mayer with two blocks.

