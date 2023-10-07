Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

FOOTBALL

Kaukauna 14, Kimberly 13

KAUKAUNA - The Ghosts snapped a 19-game losing streak against the Papermakers, beating Kimberly for the first time since 2003.

With the win, Kaukauna moves into a first-place tie with Kimberly at 5-1 in the Fox Valley Association. The Ghosts are 7-1 overall and Kimberly is 6-1.

Kimberly took over possession at its own 19 with 3:18 remaining in the game after an interception by Thomas Meyers on fourth down.

The Papermakers moved the ball out to midfield, but quarterback Carson Pendleton was sacked on back-to-back plays to set up fourth-and-11.

On the next play, Pendleton’s pass across the middle was deflected by Isaac Maas and intercepted by Sam DiPiazza with 1:08 remaining to clinch the win for Kaukauna.

Kimberly led 7-0 after a 23-yard touchdown pass from Pendleton to Brennen Grams in the first quarter.

Kaukauna tied the game on a 6-yard touchdown run by Aiden Reardon with 3:27 remaining in the second quarter.

After an interception by the Ghosts’ Reed Wittman, Kaukauna quarterback Finnley Doriot broke off a 79-yard touchdown run down the left sideline and Kaukauna led 14-7.

Kimberly scored with 20 seconds remaining in the half on an 11-yard pass from Pendleton to Gavin Tyson, but the snap on the extra point kick was a little low and bobbled and an attempt to run in for two points was stopped a yard short to make it 14-13 at halftime.

Kimberly 7 6 0 0 - 13

Kaukauna 7 7 0 0 - 14

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

KIM - Brennen Grams 23 pass from Carson Pendleton (Hunter Berry kick)

Second Quarter

KAU - Aiden Reardon 6 run (Osvaldo Soto Sanchez kick)

KAU - Finnley Doriot 79 run (Soto Sanchez kick)

KIM - Gavin Tyson 11 pass from Pendleton (run failed)

Appleton North 42, Appleton East 18

APPLETON – The Lightning erupted for 28 points in the second quarter to rally from an early deficit and upend the Patriots at Pickett Field. North (6-2, 4-2) also qualified for the WIAA postseason with the win.

Luke Kritzer had a banner day, rushing for three touchdowns. He scored on runs of 9, 1 and 85 yards. Jack Robinson also had a pair of touchdown runs (7, 9 yards) with Christian Pride returning an interception 50 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Kyreese White had a 17-yard touchdown run to lead Appleton East (2-6, 1-5). Anthony Burdett also had a 19-yard touchdown run for East with Cameron Scott catching a 47-yard scoring toss from Jacob Weisbach.

Appleton North 7 28 7 0 – 42

Appleton East 6 0 6 6 – 18

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

AE: Kyreese White 17 run (kick failed)

AN: Jack Robinson 7 run (Ethan Nadboralski kick)

Second Quarter

AN: Christian Pride 50 interception return (Nadboralski kick)

AN: Robinson 9 run (Nadboralski kick)

AN: Luke Kritzer 1 run (Nadboralski kick)

AN: Kritzer 3 run (Nadboralski kick)

Third Quarter

AN: Kritzer 85 run (Nadboralski kick)

AE: Cameron Scott 47 pass from Jacob Weisbach (conversion failed)

Fourth Quarter

AE: Anthony Burdett 19 run (conversion failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: AN – Kritzer 5-87, Robinson 12-47, Charlie Olson 10-33. AE – Weisbach 9-47, Burdett 8-38, Christian Martinez 4-37, White 3-29.

Passing: AN – Kritzer 6-9-0-71. AE – Jacob Weisbach 3-6-2-65.

Receiving: AN – Mattson 4-77. AE – Scott 2-62.

Wausau West 14, Hortonville 6

HORTONVILLE - The Warriors remained a game behind Stevens Point in the Valley Football Association with the win over the Polar Bears.

Wausau West built a 14-0 lead on a 63-yard touchdown run by Jackson Ngo and a 26-yard run by Jaden Durr.

Hortonville scored its touchdown on the final play of the third quarter, a 21-yard run by Gavin Vallner.

The loss dropped Hortonville to 5-3 overall and 4-2 in the Valley Football Association.

Wausau West is 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the VFA.

Wausau West 0 7 7 0 - 14

Hortonville 0 0 6 0 - 6

SCORING PLAYS

Second Quarter

WW - Jackson Ngo 63 run (Jackson Albee kick)

Third Quarter

WW - Jaden Durr 26 run (Albee kick)

H - Gavin Vallner 21 run (kick failed)

Luxemburg-Casco 35, Fox Valley Lutheran 21

APPLETON – Max Ronsman had 142 yards rushing on 21 carries and a pair of touchdown runs to lead the Spartans to the North Eastern Conference victory and at least a share of the league crown.

Luxemburg-Casco (7-1 overall, 6-0 NEC) plays Wrightstown (7-1, 5-1) next Friday and a win there would give the Spartans the outright title.

“I’m proud of the kids coming out here at FVL’s homecoming, so there’s a lot going on. If they win, they’re fighting for the conference championship,” Luxemburg-Casco coach Neil Seering said. “I’m proud of how our coaches and our players all prepared this week. They came out physical and we withstood the first long touchdown run that they had and we responded really well.”

Ronsman had a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 38-yard scamper in the fourth. The Spartans quarterback was also 10-of-11 for 73 yards passing. Trace Schoenebeck had a 3-yard touchdown run and a 27-yard interception return for the Spartans.

Liam Heiges had a pair of touchdown passes and a 46-yard touchdown run to lead FVL (5-3, 4-2).

Luxemburg-Casco 0 14 14 7 – 35

Fox Valley Lutheran 7 0 7 7 – 21

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

FVL - Liam Heiges 46 run (Adam Loberger kick)

Second Quarter

LC - Max Ronsman 2 run (Trace Schoenebeck kick)

LC - Schoenebeck 3 run (Schoenebeck kick)

Third Quarter

LC - Andrew Klass 4 run (Schoenebeck kick)

LC - Schoenebeck 27 interception return (Schoenebeck kick)

FVL - Nic Martin 23 pass from Heiges (Loberger kick)

Fourth Quarter

LC - Ronsman 38 run (Schoenebeck kick)

FVL - Trenton Heyn 22 pass from Heiges (Loberger kick)

Menasha 55, Sheboygan North 7

MENASHA - Logan Liegl threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two as the Bluejays pulled away in the second half for the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Menasha outgained the Golden Raiders 470-103 in total yards, including a 358-48 edge in rushing yards.

Jeremiah Zank led the Bluejays in rushing, carrying 20 times for 162 yards and a score.

Liegl finished by completing 8 of 13 passes for 112 yards and carrying seven times for 53 yards.

Sheboygan North 0 7 0 0 - 7

Menasha 7 14 27 7 - 55

SCORING PLAYS

First Quarter

M - Logan Liegl 7 run (Miles Christenson kick)

Second Quarter

M - Ty Schwartzkopf 21 pass from Liegl (kick failed)

M - Parker Wienandt 14 pass from Liegl (Liegl run)

SN - 55 pass (kick good)

Third Quarter

M - Liegl 8 run (Christenson kick)

M - Jeremiah Zank 4 run (Christenson kick)

M - Wienandt 37 pass from Liegl (kick failed)

M - Jon Younger 6 pass from Liegl (Christenson kick)

Fourth Quarter

M - Beau Thompson 28 run (Christenson kick)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

Rushing: M - Zank 20-162, Elijah Gigl 12-75, Thompson 8-66, Liegl 7-53.

Passing: M - Liegl 8-13-0-112.

Receiving: M - Wienandt 3-62, Schwartzkopf 2-28, Younger 3-22.

