Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS BASKETBALL

De Pere 85, Bay Port 34

DE PERE – The Redbirds raced out to a 30-point first-half lead and cruised past the Pirates for the Fox River Classic Conference victory.

Zach Kinziger led De Pere with 19 points, while Will Hornseth added 17, Pryce Gregoire 11 and Connor Hutjens 10.

Bay Port was led by Sawyer Durkee’s eight points.

Bay Port 11 23 – 34

De Pere 41 44 - 85

Bay Port: Jones 3, Larson 2, Wadle 2, Durkee 8, Binns 5, Lieuwen 2, Thomas 7, Buchinger 5. 3-pt: Jones, Durkee, Binns, Thomas, Buchinger. FT: 3-4. Fouls: 12.

De Pere: Demovsky 7, Kinziger 19, Hutjens 10, Bookter 8, Wall 2, Hornseth 17, Bunkleman 2, Bonfigt 2, Wicker 5, Willihnganz 2, Gregoire 11. 3-pt: Demovsky, Kinziger 5, Hutjens 2, Bookter 2, Wicker, Gregoire 3. FT: 3-5. Fouls: 10.

Notre Dame 81, Pulaski 74

PULASKI - Adam Guyette scored 25 points and Aaron Heyroth added 12 in the Tritons’ win over the Red Raiders.

Colin Schultz led Pulaski with 37 points, with 31 coming in the second half.

Notre Dame 35 46 - 81

Pulaski 28 46 - 74

Notre Dame: Augustin 3, Heyroth 12, May 8, Siudzinski 7, Bobinski 8, LeCaptain 3, Weber 5, Warden 10, Guyette 25. 3-pt: Augustin, Heyroth 2, May 2, Siudzinski, Bobinski 2, LeCaptain, Warden 2. FT: 18-32. Fouls: 22.

Pulaski: Dorn 7, Schultz 37, Wotruba 7, Schmidt 6, Bock 1, Mijal 8, Jossie 3, Norman 1, Holewinski 4. 3-pt: Schultz 7, Jossie. FT: 16-23. Fouls: 23.

Sheboygan South 73, Green Bay Southwest 48

GREEN BAY - Matt Leonhard scored 27 points, including 21 in the first half, in the Redwings’ win over the Trojans.

Zach Groh added 15 points for Sheboygan South.

Keenan Cruz led Green Bay Southwest with 14 points. Curtis Danforth added 11.

Sheboygan South 38 35 - 73

Green Bay Southwest 26 22 - 48

Sheboygan South: Pedrin 9, Groh 15, Glaven 4, Nienhuis 6, Stephen 4, Leonhard 27, Toeller 4, Reinemann 2, Peterman 2. 3-pt: Pedrin 2, Groh 4, Nienhuis 2. FT: 9-15. Fouls: 7.

Green Bay Southwest: Cruz 14, Danforth 11, Hermes 6, Jones 6, Smith 6, Diemer 5. 3-pt: Cruz 4, Danforth, Jones 2. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 14.

Ashwaubenon 79, Manitowoc 58

ASHWAUBENON - Drew Tomashek scored 25 points, including 15 in the first half, in the Jaguars’ win over the Ships.

Jayden Schoen scored 17 points and Jackson Sims added 13 for Ashwaubenon, which led 39-29 at halftime.

Eddie Bolchen scored 19 points to lead Manitowoc. Gabriel Nenahlo and Braden Steinbecker added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

Manitowoc 29 29 - 58

Ashwaubenon 39 40 - 79

Manitowoc: Kubsch 6, Bolchen 19, Nenahlo 16, Grapentine 3, Steinbecker 14. 3-pt: Kubsch 2, Bolchen 3, Nenahlo 2, Grapentine, Steinbecker. FT: 1-11. Fouls: 18.

Ashwaubenon: Schoen 17, Dorgu 4, Tomashek 25, Hurley 2, Fenner 5, Mispagel 2, Uhl 7, Sims 13, Jackson 4. 3-pt: Schoen 4, Tomashek, Fenner, Uhl 2. FT: 19-22. Fouls: 15.

Little Chute 72, Wrightstown 70

LITTLE CHUTE – The Mustangs erased a 12-point second-half deficit to earn the North Eastern Conference win.

Wrightstown led 38-36 at the half and built its lead to as much as a dozen midway through the second half.

Little Chute, however, chipped away in the final eight minutes before pulling out the victory.

Cooper Effa led the Mustangs with 17 points, while Grant Hermus added 16. Nolan Jakubek and Deyton Magnussen had 12 each.

The Tigers were led by Aiden Van Zeeland with 18 points, Aiden Humphreys with 16 and Grant Lamers with 15.

Wrightstown 38 32 - 70

Little Chute 36 36 - 72

Wrightstown: Van Zeeland 18, Lamers 15, Humphreys 16, Bosma 8, Colwell 7, Cyra 6. 3-pt: Van Zeeland, Lamers 3, Humphreys 3, Colwell, Cyra. FT: 7-11. Fouls: 21.

Little Chute: Vandenburgt 4, Manns 7, Hermus 16, Roseman 2, Effa 17, Jakubek 12, Magnussen 12, Joten 2. 3-pt: Manns, Effa, Magnussen 2. FT: 8-21. Fouls: 15.

Coleman 60, Wausaukee 32

WAUSAUKEE - Victor Kostreva and Logan Kurth combined for 40 of the Cougars’ points in the win over the Rangers.

Kostreva scored 21 points. Kurth had 19 for Coleman.

Connor Schroeder led Wausaukee with 10 points.

Coleman 36 24 - 60

Wausaukee 13 19 - 32

Coleman: Tr. Kostreva 5, Peters 2, Dufeck 2, Kurth 19, Peters 8, V. Kostreva 21, Ty. Kostreva 3. 3-pt: Kurth 4, Tr. Kostreva. FT: 3-19. Fouls: 18.

Wausaukee: Ky. Suennen 1, Ka. Suennen 7, Betts 4, Hoffeller 1, Vanick 4, Schroeder 10, E. Suennen 2, Thomson 2, Seehawer 1. 3-pt: None. FT: 8-18. Fouls: 22.

Sturgeon Bay 73, Sevastopol 36

STURGEON BAY - The Clippers scored 45 points in the first half in the victory over the Pioneers.

Calvin Richard led Sturgeon Bay with 24 points. Jackson Starr added 17 points and Daniel Lodl scored 16.

Sevastopol was led by Zaul Valdivia with 13 points.

Sevastopol 17 19 - 36

Sturgeon Bay 45 28 - 73

Sevastopol: Schuh 6, Valdivia 13, Grooters 2, Haberli 2, Lardinois 3, Castillo 4, Delsart 4, deYoung 2. 3-pt: Valdivia. FT: 11-17. Fouls: 19.

Sturgeon Bay: Ulberg 5, Starr 17, Ash 2. Lodl 16, Richard 24, Anderson 3, Fruzyna 2, Hansen 2, G. Evers 2. 3-pt: Richard 4, Lodl 2, Anderson. FT: 24-29. Fouls: 15.

Gillett 65, Crivitz 59

CRIVITZ - Ben Matczak and Jesse DeBauch each scored 23 points for Gillett in the victory.

Crivitz was led by Tegan Werner with 17 points. Kaden Klaver added 14 and Jackson Flowers had 12.

Gillett 30 35 - 65

Crivitz 25 34 - 59

Gillett: Matczak 23, Franti 12, Bjelland 3, Pensis 4, DeBauch 23. 3-pt: Matczak 3, Franti 2, DeBauch 2. FT: 16-24. Fouls: 18.

Crivitz: Orlando 2, Thoma 10, Werner 17, Tarmann 2, Klaver 14, Flowers 12, Polomis 2. 3-pt: Klaver 3, Werner 2. FT: 12-20. Fouls: 20.

Bonduel 66, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 40

WITTENBERG - The Bears took a 13-point lead at halftime and continued to expand it in the second half in their win over the Chargers.

Noah Weier led Bonduel with 19 points. Race Anvelink hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Cade Johnson had 11 points.

Ian Salvesen led Wittenberg-Birnamwood with 10 points.

Bonduel 30 36 - 66

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 17 23 - 40

Bonduel: Johnson 11, Margelofsky 8, Springborn 3, Tauchen 2, Weier 19, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 14, Roberts 4. 3-pt: Johnson 2, Margelofsky, Springborn, Weier, Wesenberg, Anvelink 4. FT: 6-14. Fouls: 9.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Rogowski 7, Clark 5, M. Fraaza 4, O. Fraaza 8, Schairer 2, Salvesen 10, Schmid 4. 3-pt: Clark. FT: 5-6. Fouls: 18.

Oconto 59, Gibraltar 49

OCONTO – Carter Koch poured in 27 points and the Blue Devils built an eight-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Braden Sitte led the Vikings with 17 points and Marshall Maltby added 13.

Oconto stays perfect on the season at 3-0 in the Packerland Conference and 5-0 overall, while Gibraltar falls to 0-3 and 1-4.

Gibraltar 27 22 - 49

Oconto 35 24 - 59

Gibraltar: Sitte 17, Jackson 4, Johnson 2, Lindenberg 3, Maltby 13, Brey 4, Mize 6. 3-pt: Lindenberg. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 10.

Oconto: Bailey 3, Martin 7, Campshure 6, Hartman 9, Goetsch 5, Koch 27, Guerrero 2. 3-pt: Bailey, Martin, Goetsch, Koch 3. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 12.

Oneida Nation 57, Suring 31

ONEIDA - The Thunderhawks ran out to a 19-point halftime lead in their win over the Eagles.

Ethan Danforth led Oneida Nation with 19 points. Evander Danforth-Alavez added 12 for Oneida Nation.

No one scored in double figures for Suring but Michael Bailey had seven.

Suring 12 19 - 31

Oneida Nation 31 26 - 57

Suring: Booth 2, Q. Thomson 5, VanDenElzen 6, Ermis 2, Scrivens 4, Bailey 7, Otradovec 5. 3-pt: None. FT: 9-12. Fouls: 18.

Oneida Nation: Thayer 7, E. Danforth 19, Danforth-Alavez 12, Escamea 2, Rodriguez 2, Webster 6, Laster 4, Stevens 5. 3-pt: Danforth 4. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 24.

Algoma 66, Peshtigo 47

PESHTIGO - Chase Romdenne, Parker Lischka and Cody Kirchman combined for 52 points in the Wolves’ win over the Bulldogs.

Lischka led the way with 20 points. Romdenne and Kirchman added 18 and 14 points, respectively, for Algoma.

Dominik Baxter led Peshtigo with 16 points. Silas Williams and William McMahon added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Algoma 32 34 - 66

Peshtigo 23 24 - 47

Algoma: Romdenne 18, Tebon 4, Leist 5, Lischka 20, Vandervest 3, Kirchman 14, Paul 2. 3-pt: Romdenne 3, Leist, Lischka 4, Kirchman. FT: 15-22. Fouls: 16.

Peshtigo: Haulotte 2, Bickel 2, Williams 11, McMahon 10, Baxter 16, Roeder 6. 3-pt: Williams 2, Baxter 2. FT: 5-11. Fouls: 15.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Coleman 51, Menominee, Mich. 37

MENOMINEE, Mich. - The Cougars outscored the Maroons 19-11 in the third quarter to take control of the game en route to the win.

Kiersten Jensen scored 21 points to lead Coleman.

Menominee was led by Anna Axtell, who finished with 21 points.

Coleman 14 5 19 13 - 51

Menominee, Mich. 10 2 11 14 - 37

Coleman: Kostreva 7, Markiewicz 2, Hoida 7, S. Broderick 5, Compe 9, Jensen 21. 3-pt: Hoida, S. Broderick, Compe, Jensen 5. FT: 5-10. Fouls: 11.

Menominee: Coduti 4, Axtell 21, Marineau 5, Olson 7. 3-pt: Marineau, Olson. FT: 8-8. Fouls: 13.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Friday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area