Friday's high school roundup: Yarmouth sets up Kennebunk rematch in girls' lacrosse

Jun. 7—Neena Panozzo scored five goals, including the 100th of her career, to lead third-seeded Yarmouth to a 10-5 win over No. 6 Cheverus in a Class A girls' lacrosse quarterfinal Friday in Yarmouth.

Aine Powers added two goals and three assists, Brooke Boone had three assists, and Regan Sullivan made 13 saves for the Clippers (14-2), who will face second-seeded Kennebunk in the semifinals. It'll be a rematch of the last two Class A state championship games, both won by Kennebunk.

The Stags (10-6) were led by Reese Belanger, who had three goals. Freshman goalie Lula Dockendorf stopped nine shots.

WINDHAM 10, GORHAM 5: Abby Trainor and Neve Ledbetter each scored three goals to lead the fourth-seeded Eagles (13-3) past the No. 5 Rams (11-5) in a Class A quarterfinal at Windham.

The Eagles also got two goals apiece from Grace Joly and Marlie Ennis as they advanced to the semifinals against No. 1 Falmouth or No. 8 Massabesic.

Piper Forgues led Gorham with three goals. Giselle Doucette and Haylie Nicely were the other goal scorers.

BOYS' LACROSSE

YARMOUTH 16, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER/POLAND 4: Colter Olson notched two goals and seven assists as he reached the 300-point plateau for his career, leading the third-seeded Clippers (12-3) to a Class B quarterfinal victory over the 11th-seeded 26ers (8-8) in Yarmouth.

The Clippers will face either Messalonskee or Freeport in Tuesday's semifinals.

Hakon Yeo led Yarmouth with six goals. Colby Carnes, Matt Cain and Owen Walsh added two apiece.

The 26ers got two goals from Talen Langevin.

OAK HILL 16, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 7: Gage Spier tallied four goals and four assists, and second-seeded Oak Hill/Monmouth/Lisbon/St. Dominic (10-5) cruised to a Class C quarterfinal win over No. 10 Fryeburg (6-8) at Wales.

Seven players scored goals for Oak Hill, which broke the game open with an eight-goal second quarter. Lukas Bergeron paced the attack with five goals.

Mark Mageles made 17 saves for Fryeburg, which doubled its win total from the 2022-23 season.

