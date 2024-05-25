Friday's high school roundup: Scarborough baseball posts seventh straight win

May 24—Erik Swenson struck out 10 through 5 1/3 innings, and Scarborough held on for a 5-3 win over Kennebunk in a Class A South baseball game Friday in Scarborough.

Tyler Archambault hit a double and Cam Wellman drove in two runs for the Red Storm (14-1), who are ranked No. 1 in both the Varsity Maine top 10 and the Class A South Heal point standings.

Joseph DiGiovanni and Django Tachibana each had two hits for Kennebunk (9-6), which got one run in the sixth and two in the seventh after falling behind 5-0. Kennebunk pitchers Isaac Jensen and George Lazos held the Red Storm to three hits.

CAPE ELIZABETH 9, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 4: Jackson York hit two doubles, scored twice and drove in two runs as the Capers (10-5) defeated the Patriots (2-13) at Cape Elizabeth.

Joseph Grela and Tate Mosher each added two hits. Grela had two RBI.

Nick Geer doubled and drove in a run for Gray-New Gloucester.

GREELY 13, POLAND 3: Marky Axelsen collected three hits and three RBI, and Jerik Phillips recorded two hits and three RBI, helping the Rangers (13-2) handle the Knights (7-9) in a six-inning game at Cumberland.

Wyatt Soucie also notched three hits, including a double. Ethan Robeck produced a single and a double, and Jackson Leding logged two singles.

FREEPORT 7, LAKE REGION 1: Aaron Converse pitched a three-hitter and hit a double and a single for the Falcons (8-7) in a win over the Lakers (2-13) at Freeport.

Freeport erased a 1-0 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the third inning, highlighted by Harry Walker's two-run single.

Converse struck out seven. Lake Region's run was unearned.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 1: Caleb Vacchiano threw a four-hitter with nine strikeouts and no walks as the Hawks (12-3) downed the Seagulls (8-7) in Hiram.

Bryce Stacey, Brady Metcalf and Braiden Croteau each drove in a run.

EDWARD LITTLE 4, MT. ARARAT 3: Eli St. Laurent's two-out, two-run double capped a four-run second inning, and the Red Eddies (7-8) overcame an early 3-0 deficit to beat the Eagles (7-7) in Auburn.

Max Kemble went the distance on the mound for Edward Little, allowing six hits.

Nick Creek hit an RBI single to give Mt. Ararat a 1-0 lead in the first inning. The Eagles added two unearned runs in the second.

WELLS 6, YARMOUTH 3: Spencer Carpenter allowed four hits over 5 2/3 innings as the Warriors (9-6) defeated the Clippers (11-3) in Wells.

Keith Ramsey got the final four outs for a save.

Sam Bradford hit a two-run homer for Yarmouth.

MARSHWOOD 5, BIDDEFORD 4: The Hawks (11-5) scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to cap a comeback from a 3-0 deficit against the Tigers (5-11) at South Berwick.

Ronan Garrett drove in two runs for Marshwood.

Dom Smith hit a double and a single for Biddeford.

SOFTBALL

MASSABESIC 13, BONNY EAGLE 12: Ella Gerrish drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh inning as the Mustangs (8-7) edged the Scots (6-9) in Waterboro.

Devenny Brickett led Massabesic's offense with three RBI on a home run and a double. Ella Donovan logged four singles, and Baylee Wright was 2 for 3 with three RBI. The Mustangs erased a 9-3 deficit by scoring five runs in the fifth and four in the sixth.

Lealea Cabading belted a home run and a double for Bonny Eagle, finishing with three RBI. Lily Parker and Madison Weeks each had two RBI.

CAPE ELIZABETH 12, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3: Grace Callahan went 3 for 3, walked twice and scored four runs as the Capers (4-10) rolled past the Patriots (0-15) at Cape Elizabeth.

Sophia Chung and Molly McKibben also collected three hits, while Lauren Steinberg chipped in with a pair of singles.

Leah Desmarais had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester.

POLAND 10, GREELY 0: Nicole Rioux launched a home run, Olivia Rioux drove in two runs, and Gretchen Paradis went 3 for 5 with an RBI while pitching a one-hitter as Knights (9-6) shut out the Rangers (8-7) in Cumberland.

Sydney Lacombe and Kloe O'Leary each added an RBI. Paradis recorded seven strikeouts.

SOUTH PORTLAND 15, SANFORD 0: The Red Riots (11-4) scored 13 runs in the first inning and went on to a three-inning mercy-rule win over the Spartans (0-15) in South Portland.

Andrea DiMauro and Jillian Edgar each drove in two runs. South Portland finished with six hits and was aided by 12 walks and three hit batters.

DEERING 13, FALMOUTH 5: The Rams (4-11) took advantage of seven walks and a hit batsman to score nine runs in the third inning as they downed the Navigators (1-13) at Falmouth.

Sophie Hill hit a single and a double, and Bella McBrady and Addy Blackburn each had two singles for Deering.

EDWARD LITTLE 10, MT. ARARAT 0: Leah Thibodeau pitched a one-hitter, and the Red Eddies (9-6) took care of the Eagles (1-14) in six innings at Central Maine Community College in Auburn.

Thibodeau struck out eight. Laila Adams got Mt. Ararat's only hit.

Kylee Lebrun had three hits, including a triple, and two RBI. Naomi Valcin also drove in two runs with a triple and a double, Mackenzie Grenier hit a triple and a single, and Izzy

Jalbert doubled. Emily Horton had two RBI, a hit and a run scored.

WELLS 14, YARMOUTH 6: Payton Fazzina went 3 for 4 with four RBI and two runs scored, leading the Warriors (9-6) past the Clippers (4-9) in Wells.

Winning pitcher Delani Brown recorded 10 strikeouts.

PORTLAND 17, THORNTON ACADEMY 3: Ruby Chase blasted a home run and totaled six RBI as the Bulldogs (12-4) cruised past the Trojans (5-11) in a five-inning game at Payson Park.

Lili McCullum, Hadleigh McPartlan and Kaitlin Vigue each drove two runs. Sadie Armstrong allowed three hits, walked three and struck out eight.

WESTBROOK 23, NOBLE 14: Emma Boulette had four hits, including a triple and a double, and drove in five runs as the Blue Blazes (5-11) downed the Knights (2-13) at Westbrook.

Charlotte Kranz also recorded four hits, while Maddie Brown had two hits and three RBI.

Emily Bruce got two of Noble's four hits. The Knights drew 17 walks.

BOYS' LACROSSE

DEERING 14, CHEVERUS 6: Joey Foley powered the offense for the Rams (9-3) with six goals as they beat the visiting Stags (4-8) at Memorial Field.

Corbin Burke added four goals and an assist, Trip Marston had three goals and two assists, and Corbin Arris chipped in with a goal and two assists. Deering goalie Vinny Cavallaro stopped 16 shots.

Quinn McCoy led Cheverus with three goals. Quin Gleason tossed in two, and Matt Hahn also scored.

FALMOUTH 15, BONNY EAGLE 1: Evan Yale notched four goals and two assists, Joey Guerrette also scored four times, and the Navigators (11-1) rolled past the Scots (7-4) in Standish.

Falmouth also got three goals from Cole Allan, two goals and an assist from Gio Guerrette, and one goal and six assists from Ian Christie.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

LINCOLN ACADEMY 17, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 2: Scarlett O'Brien scored six goals, and Mariam DeLisle had five goals and an assist to lead the Eagles (9-4) past Hampden/Brewer/George Stevens/Hermon (2-10) in Newcastle.

Zofie Day and Abby Kopp chipped in with two goals apiece. Bella Bodmer and Allison St. Cyr also scored.

FOOTBALL

POLAND: Seth Johnson is leaving Sacopee Valley to become the head coach at Poland.

Johnson led Sacopee Valley to a 5-4 record last fall in the eight-man Small School South division. He replaces Gus Leblanc, who died in February.

Poland plays in Class D South and went 4-5 last season, including a quarterfinal playoff loss to Freeport.

