Friday's high school roundup: DeRoche leads Cheverus past Gorham

May 10—Addison DeRoche threw a one-hitter, struck out 15 and hit a two-run homer to help Cheverus stay undefeated with a 3-0 win over Gorham in Portland.

Anna Goodman added a single and a double and scored a run for the Stags (9-0), who took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. DeRoche gave herself some breathing room with her home run in the fifth.

Amber Bretton of Gorham (6-3) allowed six hits.

WINDHAM 5, SCARBOROUGH 0: Kennedy Kimball struck out 17 and walked none while throwing a four-hitter as the Eagles (11-0) shut out the Red Storm (5-5) in Scarborough.

Nola Bryant capped a three-run first inning with a two-run single. Bryant, Oakley McLeod and Brooke Gerry each collected two hits for Windham.

Taylor Swalla was 2 for 3 for Scarborough.

MASSABESIC 6, KENNEBUNK 4: Baylee Wright scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the top of the fifth inning, and the Mustangs (4-5) went on to defeat the Rams (7-4) in Kennebunk.

Wright, Emelia Theriault and Felicia Proctor contributed two hits apiece for Massabesic.

Julia Pike and Emma Orendorf each had two hits for Kennebunk. Orendorf's RBI single in the sixth helped the Rams cut their deficit to 5-4, but Massabesic answered with a run in the seventh.

SOUTH PORTLAND 17, WESTBROOK 4: The Red Riots (9-1) broke a 3-3 tie with 14 runs in the fourth inning, earning a five-inning victory over the Blue Blazes (2-7) in South Portland.

Phoebe Dodge, Andrea DiMauro, Rachel DiMauro and Lucy Wetzel all drove in two runs for the Red Riots.

Westbrook's Haley Ball and Emma Boulette each went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Ball hit a triple.

BONNY EAGLE 6, DEERING 0: Lealea Cabading had three hits and the Scots (5-5) won their third straight, defeating the Rams (1-8) in Standish.

Cabading hit a solo homer, a two-run double and a single. Madison McGlinn and Ryleigh Turgeon had two hits for Bonny Eagle.

Winning pitcher Reese Bryant struck out nine.

YARMOUTH 10, CAPE ELIZABETH 4: Leah Muentener broke a 3-3 tie with a two-run single in the fifth inning, and Dre Rideout followed with a three-run homer as the Clippers (3-4) rallied past the Capers (2-6) at Yarmouth.

Ana Brenes added a pair of hits for Yarmouth, which trailed 3-0 before scoring one run in the third, two in the fourth and seven in the fifth.

Shyla McVeigh, Sophia Chung and Lauren Steinberg had two hits apiece for Cape Elizabeth.

YORK 6, POLAND 3: Nya Avery's two-out two-run single in the bottom of the fifth gave the Wildcats (8-0) the lead for good as they downed the Knights (4-5) at York.

Ella Hickey, Sarah Orso and Lindsay Rivers each had two hits and an RBI for York. Winning pitcher McKayla Kortes struck out 10.

LAKE REGION 12, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: The Lakers (4-4) scored nine runs in the first inning, aided by three errors and four wild pitches, in a five-inning win over the Patriots (0-9) at Naples.

Mallory Smith and Ava Cole each had a single and a double for Lake Region. Cole scored three runs.

LEWISTON 4, CAMDEN HILLS 2: Isabella Enos and Ava Dionne each hit an inside-the-park home run for the Blue Devils (5-4) in a win over the Windjammers (5-4) at Lewiston.

Dionne picked up the win in the circle, allowing two runs, seven hits and two walks while striking out eight.

Sierra Lauka, the losing pitcher, had an inside-the-park homer for Camden Hills.

GREELY 11, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Avery Butler threw a one-hitter as the Rangers (5-4) blanked the Raiders (2-7) in five innings at Fryeburg.

Sophia Smith went 3 for 4, while Mia Stewart hit a double and drove in three runs.

BASEBALL

YARMOUTH 3, CAPE ELIZABETH 1: The Clippers (7-1) took the lead on RBI singles from Max Gilbert and Andrew Cheever in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Capers (5-3) at Yarmouth.

Jack Janczuk had a pair of hits for Yarmouth, including an RBI double in the fourth inning. Sam Lowenstein improved to 4-0, allowing three hits over six innings, and Cheever pitched the seventh for his second save.

Charlie Song hit a double for Cape Elizabeth.

GREELY 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Jackson Leding tripled in the top of the seventh inning and scored the go-ahead run on a single by Wyatt Soucie as the Rangers (7-1) beat the Raiders (3-6) in Fryeburg.

Ryder Simpson pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts for Greely.

Leding hit a double to go along with his triple.

Alex Allain, the losing pitcher, drove in Fryeburg's run.

YORK 3, POLAND 0: Brody Gullison hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning to help the Wildcats (7-2) secure a win over the Knights (6-4) in York.

Leo Sullivan went the distance on the mound for York, striking out seven, while allowing only two hits, to Alex Mains and Travis West.

WELLS 8, FREEPORT 1: Spencer Carpenter had three hits and three RBI, Keith Ramsey pitched a five-hitter with 11 strikeouts, and the Warriors (5-5) handled the Falcons (6-3) in Freeport.

Aaron Converse notched two hits for Freeport. Liam Emmons drove in the Falcons' lone run.

TRAIP ACADEMY 6, WAYNFLETE/NYA 1: Colby Christiansen paced Traip's offense with two singles and a double and went the distance on the mound as the Rangers (4-4) beat the Flyers (4-4) in Portland.

Christiansen struck out eight and didn't allow an earned run.

Alec Webster and Chris Balano each collected two hits and two RBI, and Jack Downs also had two hits. Both of Webster's hits were doubles.

SANFORD 12, NOBLE 0: Scott Robitaille Jr. drove in three runs, and Zach Kassim and Brady Adams combined on a four-hitter as the Spartans (7-2) defeated the Knights (3-7) in North Berwick.

Cayden Gendron was 2 for 3 with two walks, two RBI and a run scored.

Chase Dodier singled twice for Noble.

LAKE REGION 8, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 7: The Lakers (2-7) erased a 5-2 deficit with five runs in the fifth inning, then held off the Patriots (2-8) in Naples.

Jake Maschino had two hits and four RBI for Gray-New Gloucester.

DEERING 1, PORTLAND 0: Avery Lawrence allowed only three hits while striking out 14, and the Rams (3-7) pushed a run across in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Bulldogs (3-6) at The Ballpark in Old Orchard Beach.

Lawrence was removed with runners on first and second and one out in the seventh because of the pitch-count limit. Zade Smith got the final two outs for the save.

Pinch hitter John Bechard singled home the winning run.

Cam Allen pitched a complete game for Portland, and outfielder Reegan Buck had a strong defensive game, recording an assist and six putouts, including two running catches.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 18, MARSHWOOD 6: Camdyn Keenan scored five goals and assisted on five others as Rams (9-0) extended their winning streak to 58 games by defeating the Hawks (4-5) in South Berwick.

Mara Muse and Anna McCarron each added three goals, and Keara Battagliese, Ivy Armentrout, Sophia Notine scored twice. Battagliese and Armentrout also had two assists apiece.

Sarah Theriault tallied three goals for Marshwood. Hadley Prewitt added two goals and an assist.

YARMOUTH 8, GREELY 7: The Clippers (7-2) capped a fourth-quarter comeback by scoring the winning goal with two seconds remaining against the Rangers (6-3) in Cumberland.

Lauren Keaney and Celia Zinman each tallied three goals and Aine Powers scored twice for Yarmouth.

Asja Kelman led Greely with four goals and assist. Jane Flynn added two goals, Kylie Lord got one, and Eva Williams had three assists.

WAYNFLETE 9, WELLS 5: Tilsley Kelly recorded five goals to lead the Flyers (7-2) past the Warriors (6-3) in Portland.

Lydia Birknes added three goals and Sasha Melnick also scored for Waynflete.

Kendall Maxon tallied two goals for Wells. Caitlin Rooney, Cali Leighton and Grace Seguin all tossed in one.

CHEVERUS 11, SCARBOROUGH 6: Reese Belanger paced the Stags (7-1) with three goals in a win over the Red Storm (2-6) at Scarborough.

Sydney Brunelle, Mackenzie Cash and Sophia St. Louis each added two goals.

Madison Howes and Avery Larsen scored twice for Scarborough.

SANFORD 10, THORNTON ACADEMY 7: McKenna Nanartowich and Savannah Knight each scored four goals, and the Spartans (6-2) rallied from a 6-4 halftime deficit against the Golden Trojans (2-6) in Sanford.

Sadie Sevigny and Paige Sevigny also scored for Sanford, and Payton Kimball made 10 saves.

FREEPORT 14, TRAIP ACADEMY 2: Lana DiRusso led the Falcons (6-1) with five goals and an assist as they cruised past the Rangers (5-2) in Freeport.

Emma White, Mia Levesque and Ava Stone scored two goals apiece. Reed Proscia, Annie Knight and Ella Tracy each added a goal.

Keira Alessi and Sarah Carvan scored for Traip.

BOYS' LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 12, WELLS 3: Grisam Shields notched four goals and two assists, Kellen Connor added two goals and four assists, and the Rams (6-2) knocked off the previously undefeated Warriors (8-1) in Wells.

Kennebunk also got three goals from Kyle Wells and two from Calvin Johnson.

Dyllan Davis, Kevin Bolduc and Connor Whitten scored for Wells.

BONNY EAGLE 18, LAKE REGION 1: Ben Breton and Davonte Ephron paced a balanced offense with three goals apiece as the Scots (5-2) rolled past the Lakers (0-9) in Standish.

Connor Krunkkala, Colby Haskell and Camden Scorza each added two goals.

Reed Plummer scored for Lake Region.

DEERING 21, MARANACOOK/WINTHROP 10: Andrew Burke had seven goals and three assists, and Corbin Burke added seven goals and two assists as the Rams (5-3) handled Maranacook/Winthrop (7-1) in Portland.

Joey Foley finished with four goals and three assists, Caleb Arris had two goals and two assists, and Vinny Cavallaro made 10 saves for Deering.

Maranacook/Winthrop was led by Ethan Chilton with four goals, and Owen Lyons with three goals and three assists.

MT. ARARAT 16, LINCOLN ACADEMY 4: Phoenix Norton scored four goals and Wesley Wallace and Nick White each added three for Mt. Ararat (1-8) in a win over Lincoln (4-4) at Newcastle.

MT. BLUE 11, PORTLAND 3: Chase Ranger scored three goals as the Cougars (6-4) defeated the Bulldogs (3-5) in Farmington.

Louis Thurston scored twice for Portland.

FALMOUTH 18, BRUNSWICK 1: Joey Guerrette scored five goals, Gio Guerrette added four and TJ Saulter finished with three as the Navigators (7-1) downed the Dragons (3-5) in Falmouth.

