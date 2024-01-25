Friday's gossip: Wilson, Duran, Mbappe, Broja, Benzema

Callum Wilson in an image behind the Gossip logo

Newcastle could sell English striker Callum Wilson, 31, for just £18m in the final week of the January transfer window, with Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United all alerted to his availability. (Standard)

Chelsea are among the clubs interested in signing Aston Villa's Colombia striker Jhon Duran, 20, before the deadline. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag wants Ajax and Netherlands striker Brian Brobbey and Everton's English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, both 21, but the Dutchman is no longer in control of transfers. (Mirror)

Newcastle United are closely monitoring Nottingham Forest's English forward Morgan Gibbs-White, 23, for a January move. (Football Insider)

Wolverhampton Wanderers are stalling on a £30m move for Chelsea's 22-year-old Albania forward Armando Broja as they work to ensure they comply with Premier League spending rules. (Mail)

The Football Association of Ireland is hopeful of hiring England Under-21 boss Lee Carsley, 49, to be the Republic of Ireland's senior manager. (Independent)

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has asked the club to re-sign French striker Karim Benzema, 35, from Saudi club Al-Ittihad. (Sport - in Spanish)

Morgan Rogers is believed to be keen to join Aston Villa after Middlesbrough rejected two bids from the Premier League side for the 21-year-old English forward. (Mail)

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 25, has received an offer to join Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer and another to renew his contract with Paris St-Germain, but he remains undecided on his future. (ESPN)

That move could help Manchester United secure the signing of Real Madrid's 23-year-old Brazil winger Vinicius Junior. (Mirror)

Crystal Palace are closing in on a deal to sign Colombia right-back Daniel Munoz, 27, from Belgian Pro League side Genk.(South London Press)

Blackburn Rovers are plotting a move for Queens Park Rangers' Irish defender Jimmy Dunne, 26, this month. (Football Insider)

Ivory Coast want France women's boss Herve Renard to be their manager for the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations but the French Football Federation have rejected their approach for a short-term loan. (L'Equipe - in French)

Tottenham could recall French midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, 27, from a loan spell at Galatasaray and send him elsewhere with Rennes and Al Ettifaq. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Sunderland have reiterated their interest in Manchester United's 21-year-old Ivory Coast winger Amad Diallo, who scored 14 goals in 40 games on loan for them last season. (Manchester Evening News)

Ipswich Town have made AFC Wimbledon and Iraq striker Ali Al-Hamadi, 21, a major target in the final week of the transfer window. (East Anglian Daily Times)