Friday's gossip: Olise, Branthwaite, Gutierrez, Guimaraes, Zubimendi

Crystal Palace's French winger Michael Olise, 22, would be open to a summer transfer to Manchester United. (90min)

Manchester United are confident a bid of between £60-70m will be enough to sign English defender Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, before 30 June, allowing Everton to include the fee in their 2023-24 accounts and avoid any further points deductions. (Football Insider)

Arsenal and Manchester City have been made aware that Newcastle United will listen to offers in excess of £80m for Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, this summer. (90min)

Guimaraes' £100m release clause will only be active for one month, from late May to late June. (Fabrizio Romano, via Caught Offside)

Manchester United could look to sign 22-year-old Spanish left-back Miguel Gutierrez from Girona but they face competition from Arsenal and West Ham. (GiveMeSport)

Arsenal are tracking multiple midfield targets amid concerns a deal for Real Sociedad and Spain midfielder Martin Zubimendi, 25, could be difficult. (Standard)

Zubimendi says reports linking him to some of Europe's top clubs "are just rumours" and he is happy at Real Sociedad. (Marca - in Spanish)

Manchester United will target a new centre-back, central midfielder and striker in the summer transfer window, with France forward Anthony Martial, 28, among the players no longer part of the club's plans. (Football Insider)

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil is likely to sign a new contract at Molineux despite reports linking him to the Liverpool job. (GiveMeSport)

Ajax are interested in appointing former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter, who is also on Manchester United's list of potential replacements for Erik ten Hag. (Guardian)

Potter has rejected a first offer from Ajax because the proposed salary did not meet his expectations. (Het Parool - in Dutch)

Manchester United, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich are all interested in Real Madrid's Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, 25. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch have been contacted by Canada about leading the national team into the 2026 World Cup. (Standard)

Napoli have joined the race to sign Canada forward Jonathan David, 24, from Lille. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Bundesliga club Stuttgart are ready to make 27-year-old Germany forward Deniz Undav's move permanent after signing him on loan from Brighton last summer. (Caught Offside)