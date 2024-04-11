Friday's gossip: Musiala, Toney, Varane, Amorim, Gallagher, Patino

[Getty Images]

Manchester City are leading the race to sign Bayern Munich's 21-year-old Germany forward Jamal Musiala - but Liverpool, Barcelona and Paris St-Germain are all also interested. (Independent)

Brentford expect England striker Ivan Toney to leave the club in the summer, but the Bees will demand £50m, with Manchester United among several Premier League clubs tracking the 28-year-old. (HITC)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe has held face-to-face talks with Newcastle United co-owner Amanda Staveley in an attempt to reach an agreement on sporting director Dan Ashworth's move to Manchester United. (Times - subscription required)

The recent good form of Arsenal's Germany forward Kai Havertz, 24, has made the Gunners rethink their summer transfer plans, with a move for Toney now unlikely. (Mirror)

Frenchman Raphael Varane, 30, will not to be offered a new contract on the same money by Manchester United and expected to leave the club when his current deal expires in June. (Chris Wheeler, Mail)

Arsenal's 20-year-old English midfielder Charlie Patino is set for a summer transfer abroad. (Evening Standard)

Liverpool have agreed a deal in principle with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim. (Football Insider)

Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou has made a new centre-back one of his transfer priorities and Bayer Leverkusen's Ecuador international Piero Hincapie, 22, is on his shortlist. (Bild, via TeamTalk)

Spurs are also interested in signing Union Saint-Gilloise's Algeria striker Mohamed Amoura this summer but face competition from West Ham and Wolves for the 23-year-old. (GiveMeSport)

Chelsea could look to move on 11 players this summer as they attempt to trim their large squad, with England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, among those set to leave. (Sun)

Barcelona are preparing to offer 21-year-old Spain midfielder Pedri, who has rejected interest from Paris St-Germain, a contract extension. (Fabrizio Romano)

Sporting Lisbon and Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres is a top target for Arsenal but the 25-year-old's contract contains a 100m-euro (£85.4m) release clause. (Football Transfers)

Manchester United and Newcastle have reportedly "initiated talks" with Juventus and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 29, who could be available on a free transfer this summer. (Calciomercato via TeamTalk)

Newcastle bosses have injected £37m into the club in the form of a new share issue, although it is not clear whether the money will contribute towards the summer transfer window. (Football Insider)