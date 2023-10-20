Friday's gossip: Mourinho, Messi, Sancho, Musiala, Howe

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is set for a shock return to Real Madrid this summer, replacing current Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti, who will take over as Brazil head coach. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho will be transfer listed unless he apologises to manager Erik ten Hag. The 23-year-old has been left out of the United squad since the loss to Arsenal last month for not meeting training standards. (Guardian)

Sancho's former club Borussia Dortmund and Italian side Juventus have contacted the player's representatives about a potential transfer. (Standard)

Liverpool are making moves for highly-rated midfielder Jamal Musiala with the 20-year-old unhappy he is not a guaranteed starter at Bayern Munich. (Mirror)

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe does not want to be the next England manager despite the Football Association putting him on a shortlist of potential candidates to replace Gareth Southgate. (Telegraph)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe's proposed deal to purchase a 25% stake in Manchester United is unlikely be completed in time for the opening of the January transfer window, stunting the side's ability to spend big this winter. (Mail)

Chelsea are set to activate an option to extend 21-year-old Ian Maatsen's contract until summer 2025 as the Blues hope to dissuade the left-back from joining Barcelona. (Evening Standard)

Only a "sensational offer" would convince Rangers to sell Jack Butland, 30, to Championship side Birmingham City, with new manager Wayne Rooney making the ex-England goalkeeper his top transfer target. (Birmingham Live)

Inter Miami head coach Gerardo Martino has confirmed his side's interest in Uruguay striker Luis Suarez and hopes to lure the 36-year-old, currently playing for Gremio in Brazil, to the MLS in January. (ESPN)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out signing Lionel Messi, 36, from Inter Miami in January, having tried to bring the Argentine back to Camp Nou last summer. (Fabrizio Romano on X)

But Barcelona's sporting director Deco remains adamant Messi will eventually return to his former club. (Sun)

Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq are set to sign free agent Jesse Lingard. The 30-year-old ex-Manchester United midfielder, who is training with Steven Gerrard's side, has been without a club since leaving Nottingham Forest this summer. (ESPN)

Manchester United will offer one-year contract extensions to defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Victor Lindelof, as well as agreeing a new deal with midfielder Hannibal Mejbri. (Manchester Evening News)

Juventus are targeting a move for 19-year-old Atalanta and Italy defender Giorgio Scalvini, who has previously been looked at by Inter Milan and Manchester City. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said the Premier League is discussing bringing in a cap on what clubs can spend on wages. (Independent)