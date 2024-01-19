Friday's gossip: Maguire, Lindelof, Andre, Gyokeres, Phillips, Porro, Benzema

Harry Maguire

Manchester United are considering a revamp of their defence in the summer which could mean England centre-back Harry Maguire, 30, and Sweden defender Victor Lindelof, 29, leaving if significant offers are made for them. (ESPN)

Juventus and Netherlands defender Matthijs de Ligt, 24, is one of the targets being considered by the Red Devils. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Fulham have made a bid of £30m plus a further £5m in add-ons for 22-year-old Fluminense midfielder Andre and have already agreed personal terms with the Brazil international. (Ben Jacobs)

Sporting Lisbon manager Ruben Amorim says Chelsea will have to trigger the 100m euro (£85.6m) release clause of Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres if they want to sign the 25-year-old. (Goal)

West Ham are one of the clubs interested in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips and the Hammers are well placed to win the race to sign the 28-year-old England international. (Standard)

Manchester City have a strong interest in bringing Tottenham and Spain right-back Pedro Porro, 24, and Aston Villa and Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz, 25, back to the club in deals that could cost them £200m. (Football Insider)

Saudi Pro League clubs are ready to revive their interest in Liverpool's 31-year-old Egypt forward Mohamed Salah in the summer. (90 Min)

Newcastle may sell Brazil midfielder Joelinton this summer if they fail to agree an extension to the 27-year-old's current contract, which expires in 18 months. (Mail)

French striker Karim Benzema is open to leaving Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad but, while the 36-year-old believes a move to England is a possibility, his wages may prove a stumbling block to any potential switch to Arsenal or Chelsea. (Standard)

Aston Villa have launched a bid to sign Middlesbrough winger Morgan Rogers, 21, with manager Unai Emery keen on the player who has represented England at youth level. (Independent)

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison, 27, is aiming to return from a knee injury for his side's FA Cup fourth-round tie against Manchester City on 26 January. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Leeds United are working on a permanent deal to sign on-loan Tottenham and Wales defender Joe Rodon, 26, who is valued at more than £15m. (Football Insider)

French club Lyon are trying to sign 26-year-old Netherlands winger Arnaut Danjuma, who joined Everton on a season-long loan from Villarreal last summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Everton midfielder Amadou Onana has been linked with Arsenal but Toffees boss Sean Dyche has played down speculation linking the 22-year-old Belgium international with an exit. (90 Min)

Spanish defender Javier Manquillo, 29, is set to leave Newcastle United and join La Liga side Celta Vigo. (Athletic - subscription required)

Italy striker Moise Kean, 23, is close to making a loan move from Juventus to Atletico Madrid. (Sky Sports Italia)