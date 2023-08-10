Friday's gossip: Kane, Mbappe, Lukaku, Osimhen, Caicedo, Verratti, De Gea, Paqueta

Harry Kane and gossip logo

England striker Harry Kane has reached an agreement with Bayern Munich to leave Tottenham and join them on a four-year deal. (Athletic - subscription required)

Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel made Kane his number one target and will be stunned if the England captain does not join the German champions. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Tottenham will consider a shock move for Chelsea's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 30, if Kane does go to Bayern. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

France striker Kylian Mbappe, 24, has repeated to Paris St-Germain his insistence that he will not leave the club this summer under any circumstances and intends to see out the final year of his contract. (Le Parisien - in French)

Liverpool are now front-runners to sign Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo ahead of Chelsea and are willing to smash their club-record transfer fee to land the 21-year-old Ecuadorian. (Talksport)

Chelsea are interested in 30-year-old Italy midfielder Marco Verratti, who is not part of new PSG manager Luis Enrique's plans. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Inter Milan are unwilling to meet Arsenal's valuation for Folarin Balogun and have pulled out of talks over a deal for the 22-year-old American striker. (Calciomercato - In Italian)

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis says Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 24, will be staying with the Serie A champions for next season. (Sky Sports Italia)

Everton have been told by Leeds that Italian striker Wilfried Gnonto, 19, is not for sale and are now on the cusp of signing 19-year-old Portuguese forward Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon. (Liverpool Echo)

West Ham are waiting for a decision from England defender Harry Maguire about whether he will join them after the Hammers agreed a £30m fee for the 30-year-old with Manchester United. (Mail)

Manchester City have been told by they must pay a fee of £80m to sign Brazil attacking midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 25, from West Ham. (Teamtalk)

Real Madrid are looking into a move for 32-year-old Spanish keeper David de Gea, who is a free agent after leaving Manchester United, with Belgium stopper Thibaut Courtois, 31, set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury. (Times - subscription required)

Bayern Munich have made an offer to sign Spain keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 28, from Chelsea in a deal which will see him move on loan with an option to buy. (Sky Sports Germany)

Manchester City are considering Stade Rennais and Belgium forward Jeremy Doku, 21, as a replacement for 32-year-old Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, who has joined Al-Ahli. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Burnley have agreed a £14m deal to sign 20-year-old English attacking midfielder Aaron Ramsey from Aston Villa, who have added a buy-back option to the deal. (Talksport)