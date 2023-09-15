Friday's gossip: James, Barco, Odegaard, Mejbri, Lingard, Palhinha

Chelsea defender Reece James in a graphic for Gossip

Chelsea and England defender Reece James, 23, has been earmarked by Real Madrid as a long-term replacement for Spain's Dani Carvajal, 31. James signed a six-year contract with the Blues in 2022. (Diario AS - in Spanish)

Manchester City have agreed a deal in principle to sign Boca Juniors' highly-rated 19-year-old Valentin Barco who predominantly plays at left-back. (German Garcia Grova on X)

Arsenal and Norway midfielder Martin Odegaard, 24, and England defender Ben White, 25, are set to commit their long-term futures to the Gunners by signing new contracts. (football.london)

Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri is wanted by Besiktas on loan after the Turkish side recently had a permanent deal rejected for the Tunisia midfielder, 20. (Sun)

Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, needs to look at himself if he wants to salvage his career with the Red Devils after his fall-out with boss Erik ten Hag, says ex-United midfielder Gordon Strachan. (Mirror)

Former England midfielder Jesse Lingard, 30, continues to train with West Ham but has received offers from Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and MLS since leaving Nottingham Forest. (90min)

Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, could still make a move to Bayern Munich despite signing a contract extension with Fulham. (Bild - in German)

Former Chelsea and Bosnia-Herzegovina keeper Asmir Begovic, 36, has labelled his old club a "mid table squad" and adds: "What has happened at Chelsea Football Club? It just beggars belief." (Byline podcast)

Liverpool have no intention of terminating Thiago Alcantara's contract to enable the Spain midfielder, 32, to secure a move to Turkey. (Football Insider)

Turkish side Trabzonspor want to sign Thiago on a three-year deal. (Tavkim)

Istanbul Basaksehir have agreed a loan deal to sign Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 25, from Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano)

Konyaspor have reached an agreement in principle with former England winger Andros Townsend, 32, after he left Everton this summer. (Ajansspor - in Turkish)

Saudi side Al-Shabab have opened talks with former Chelsea and England defender John Terry over a coaching role. (Nicolo Schira)

Former Brighton and Chelsea manager Graham Potter is holding out for an offer from a Champions League club after being sounded out by Rangers to replace Michael Beale. (Football Insider)

Adana Demirspor are in talks over re-signing former Italy striker Mario Balotelli, 33, from Swiss club Sion. (Ajansspor - in Turkish)

Barcelona are looking at making a move for Spain forward Nico Williams next summer but Athletic Bilbao are keen to extend the 21-year-old's deal with the club. (Sport - in Spanish)

Germany attacking midfielder Julian Draxler, 29, is set to move from Paris St-Germain to Qatari side Al-Ahli in a deal thought to be worth in excess of 20m euros (£17.1m). (Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sport Germany)