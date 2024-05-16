Friday's gossip: Greenwood, Fernandes, Tuchel, Davies, Omorodion, Pochettino

[Getty Images]

Napoli are interested in England forward Mason Greenwood, who is on loan at Getafe from Manchester United, but may face competition from Juventus if they want to sign the 22-year-old. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Atletico Madrid are also keen on signing Greenwood. (Star)

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel wants the club to give assurances that they will bring in a defensive midfielder and a playmaker in the summer before he commits to changing his mind and staying with the Bundesliga side beyond the end of the season, with Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes, 29, a target. (Independent)

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in 23-year-old Canada left-back Alphonso Davies, whose contract with Bayern Munich runs out in summer 2025. (COPE - in Spanish)

Napoli are looking at 20-year-old Atletico Madrid forward Samu Omorodion, who has been on loan at Alaves this season, as a possible replacement for Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25. (Sky Sports Italy)

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has the support of prominent figures at the club prior to an end-of-season review that will determine his future at Stamford Bridge. (Guardian)

Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher is not interested in moving to Newcastle United, who are long-standing admirers of the 24-year-old, this summer. (Football Insider)

Real Madrid are set to offer Espanyol 1.5m euros (£1.29m) to keep 34-year-old Spanish striker Joselu on loan before deciding whether to sign him permanently over the summer. (Sport - in Spanish)

Aston Villa's 31-year-old Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho, who is currently on loan at Al-Duhail SC in Qatar, could rejoin his former team Vasco da Gama in a loan deal with an obligation to buy for £5m. (TNT Sports Brazil, via Mail)

Juventus are considering whether to sack manager Massimiliano Allegri, despite lifting their first major trophy in three years with victory in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday. (Sky Italia - in Italian)

Juve have offered Bologna's Thiago Motta a three-year deal to replace Allegri as their new manager. (Fabrizio Romano)