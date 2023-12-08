Friday's gossip: Casemiro, Sancho, Branthwaite, Guehi, Andre, Guirassy, Werner, Davies

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro

Manchester United are willing to listen to offers for 31-year-old Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 30-year-old French defender Raphael Varane, and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, as manager Erik ten Hag attempts to trim down his squad. (Independent)

Billionaire businessman Sir Jim Ratcliffe's acquisition of a 25% stake in Manchester United has been delayed because of "legal structure" matters. (Mail)

Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, and Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, 23, are high on Ange Postecoglou's wanted list as the Tottenham boss reshapes the club's squad. (Sky Sports)

Everton midfielder Dele Alli, 27, is close to a return to full training as he steps up his recovery from the thigh injury which has meant he has yet to play this season. (Times - subscription required)

Liverpool are keeping tabs on French defender Maxence Lacroix as they consider making a January move for Wolfsburg's 23-year-old to provide cover for the injured Joel Matip. (Sun)

Chelsea are set to reject any offers that come in for Albania striker Armando Broja, 22, in January with Fulham keen. (Football Insider)

Fulham have made Brazilian midfielder Andre, 22, of Fluminense their number one target should 28-year-old Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha depart Craven Cottage in January. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to sign Palhinha from Fulham which is likely to spell the end of 28-year-old Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey's time with the Gunners. (Mirror)

Manchester United and Newcastle now lead the race to sign 27-year-old Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy from Stuttgart. (Football Insider)

MLS club Colorado Rapids are in talks over a deal for Manchester City's USA goalkeeper Zack Steffen, 28. (Athletic - subscription required)

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 28, will snub a move to the Premier League and sign a new deal with Juventus. (Gazzetta Dello Sport - in Italian)

Inter Milan are set break their wage structure to tie Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez, 26, down to a new long-term contract. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Lyon are open to selling 20-year-old French forward Rayan Cherki in January amid interest from West Ham and Chelsea. (Footmercato - in French)

Germany forward Timo Werner has been told by RB Leipzig sporting director Rouven Schroder he can leave the Bundesliga club on loan in January, but neither Manchester United nor Real Madrid are likely to sign the 27-year-old. (Bild - in German)

Spain forward Ferran Torres, 23, has told Barcelona manager Xavi that he is committed to the club and does not want to leave in January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Sunderland are interviewing Swedish coach Kim Hellberg, who has said he is leaving IFK Varnamo, about becoming their next manager following the dismissal of Tony Mowbray. (Times - subscription required)

Spanish defender Jonny Otto, 29, is having ongoing talks with Wolves over his future at Molineux after a recent training ground incident. (Express & Star - subscription required)

France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, 28, is considering his future at AC Milan after contract talks stalled, with Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain all monitoring developments. (90min)

Real Madrid have identified Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies as their long-term solution at left-back, with the Bundesliga club concerned they will not be able to meet the 23-year-old Canadian defender's wage demands in the future. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)