Friday's gossip: Amorim, Kilman, Konsa, Silva, Koopmeiners, Valverde, Zirkzee, Faye

[Getty Images]

Liverpool have opened discussions with Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim, 39, to replace Jurgen Klopp. (Foot Mercato - in French)

Barcelona have withdrawn their interest in Amorim. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United have added Wolves' English captain Max Kilman, 26, to their shortlist of defenders. (Talksport)

Manchester United are considering a summer move for Aston Villa's 26-year-old England defender Ezri Konsa, 26. (Football Transfers)

Portugal forward Joao Felix says international team-mate and Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, 29, wants to move to Barcelona. (Gerard Romero)

Atalanta say they have not received any direct contact from Liverpool about 26-year-old Dutch midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. (90min)

Liverpool want to sign Uruguay midfielder Federico Valverde, 25, from Real Madrid. (Teamtalk)

Bologna's Netherlands forward Joshua Zirkzee, 22, is wanted by Manchester United and Liverpool but would prefer a move to AC Milan. (Mirror)

Arsenal are set to rival Manchester United for the signing of Barcelona's 19-year-old Senegalese centre-back Mikayil Faye. (Calciomercato via TeamTalk)

Manchester United have offered a new deal to 16-year-old English winger Bendito Mantato amid interest from several top clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fulham manager Marco Silva, who has a release clause of £8.6m in his contract, could attract interest from West Ham.(Sun)

Premier League clubs are pushing to scrap points deductions in favour of a luxury tax system. (Mail)

AC Milan have identified former Liverpool director of football Damien Comolli as the leading candidate to become their new chief executive. (Tuttomercatoweb - in Italian)

Spain forward Ansu Fati, 21, faces an uncertain future at Barcelona following a disappointing loan spell at Brighton and could be sold or sent out on loan again next season. (Marca - in Spanish)

English actress Dame Helen Mirren says she supports Serie A side Lecce. (Oggi via Football Italia)