Fridays on Flint event moved ahead one week

Aug. 7—ALBANY — Due to forecast inclement weather — which never materialized, but that's the way the weather goes during southwest Georgia summers — the Fridays on the Flint featuring Relapse and originally scheduled for Friday at Veterans Park Amphitheatre has been rescheduled for Aug. 13.

Along with popular southwest Georgia artists Relapse, also scheduled for the Fridays on the Flint event are a pop-up market, vendors, the iLOVEABY Scavenger Hunt, a kids zone, and the Beer Garden and Wine Bar.

Music kicks off on the amphitheater stage at 6 p.m. and continues until 9 p.m.