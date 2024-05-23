Friday's FA Cup quiz answer

Louisville police have disciplined the police officer whose body camera was not active during Scheffler's arrest.
Newport Beach police said in January Giddey wouldn't face criminal charges.
Dan Devine and Jake Fischer recap the action from Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals, the Cavaliers firing J.B. Bickerstaff and the 76ers plans to pursue another star this offseason
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
Davis wants to know why there's a problem with $100K sponsorships for Aces players while Caitlin Clark reportedly has an 8-figure deal with Nike.
Do the Rockets want to go all-in for a playoff run or continue to build around their youth?
The difference now — in theory — is that Jackson should be more elusive when he’s running the ball or navigating the pocket, while also not wearing down late in games while pushing a higher tempo scheme.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald breakdown the five biggest fantasy storylines from night one of the draft and provide instant draft grades and dynasty rookie rankings.
John Andretti was the first driver to run both races in the same day in 1994.
"We're not always going to agree, and there's certain things that he said that I don't necessarily agree with, but I understand the person that he is," Mahomes said.
Indiana's head coach refused to blame the officiating following Game 1, then looked at the high road two days later and went a step away from nuclear.
The Kings have a lot of positive assets, but they need to be active to improve around De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.
Week 5 of the fantasy baseball season has arrived. Fred Zinkie offers up some key pieces of pitcher strategy to start the week off right.
For one night, Cleveland's game plan worked to perfection. Do the Cavs have a shot to take down the Celtics?
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down some of the trickiest batters to gauge so far this season in the latest edition of The Buzz.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pad Forde project if the Big Ten overtake the SEC, UCLA owing Cal money, Julian Lewis visiting Indiana, and a lawsuit against Cold Stone Creamery.
With the lottery order set, here's a look at Yahoo Sports' projections for both rounds of the 2024 NBA Draft.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jake Fischer to recap the NBA Playoffs action from the weekend before talking with Krysten Peek about the 2024 NBA Draft.
Patrick Beverley threw a ball at Pacers fans multiple times in the final minutes of the Bucks' Game 6 loss earlier this month.