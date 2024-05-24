Friday's Cubs-Cardinals game is postponed. Here's everything we know

Friday’s Cubs-Cardinals game has been postponed due to inclement weather in St. Louis, the team announced.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on July 13 at 7:15 p.m. (CT).

First pitch was estimated for 7:55 p.m after a short delay to start the game. Then, after inclement weather ensued in St. Louis, they postponed the game indefinitely, estimating first pitch “TBD.”

Now, the game will be made up as a twin bill a little less than two months from the postponement.

