The Milwaukee Brewers will play at hallowed Fenway Park in Boston on Friday, but if you want to see it from home, you'll need a subscription to AppleTV+.

The game Friday, May 24, will appear exclusively on the streaming service, marking the second game hosted by Apple this year. The game gets going at 6:10 p.m. CT with announcers Alex Faust and Ryan Spilborghs as well as sideline reporter Tricia Whitaker. The game won't air on the Brewers' regular television outlet, Bally Sports Wisconsin.

The game will still air in its usual place on the radio, via 620 WTMJ and the Brewers Radio Network.

New and returning Apple TV+ subscribers can access a two-month free trial of Apple TV+, and the streaming site offers step-by-step instructions on how to watch the Friday Night Baseball package.

The app is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, smart TVs, streaming devices, cable set-top boxes and on tv.apple.com.

There are no other Brewers games on the AppleTV+ schedule for 2024, though a July 21 game against the Minnesota Twins will air on the Roku channel. That game, however, can be viewed for free by downloading the Roku channel or via Roku's website.

The proliferation of games on national streaming services will continue to ramp up over the next few years; Netflix is even wading into the waters by airing Christmas NFL games later this year. That's a separate issue from the uncertainty around the local broadcasts produced by Diamond Sports Group (as Bally Sports Wisconsin); a hearing to further discuss the organization's plan to emerge from bankruptcy was pushed from June to late July on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Friday's Brewers game against Red Sox will air on AppleTV+