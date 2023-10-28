Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Adolis García belts walk-off homer, plus Corey Seager goes yard on this edition of FastCast
Adolis García belts walk-off homer, plus Corey Seager goes yard on this edition of FastCast
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
“I'm not surprised at all when stuff like that happens at this point,” Evan Carter said after his teammates' heroics in the comeback, walk-off victory.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
García, Dusty Baker and two other players were also fined for the incident.
Corey Seager passed Barry Bonds for the most walks in a Division Series on Tuesday. The Rangers' slugger was walked nine times in three ALDS games against the Orioles.
Twelve years since their last appearance and two years after they went all-in on building a contender, the Rangers are headed to the World Series.
Wilks will effort to rebound Sunday against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.
Bagent threw more TD passes than any QB at any NCAA level ever, and prompts a Tony Romo comparison from Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy. Still, his story is pretty unexpected. Here's why.
TCU was aware of Michigan's sign-stealing scheme before last year's semifinal and used "dummy signals" to dupe them.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde pick the biggest Week 9 college football games against the spread in this week’s edition of Race for the Case.
From Corbin Carroll to Mike Maddux, these are the players, coaches and execs who will define the Fall Classic.
Which players will end up disappointing fantasy managers in Week 8? Here's Kate Magdziuk's list.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season!
The Bills and Buccaneers both have urgency for Thursday's game.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our full PPR positional rankings for Week 8 of the fantasy football season!
Check out our fantasy football running back rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season!
Chicago's season was just a few hours old when players asked their coach to leave the locker room so they could discuss their loss to OKC.
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season!