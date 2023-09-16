Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Roberto Clemente's sons throw out the first pitch, plus Royce Lewis hits his fourth grand slam of the season on this edition of FastCast
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
The first round continued Friday with a pair of openers that included scorching 3-point shooting and young players showing out.
Misiewicz didn't appear to lose consciousness in a frightening scene.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
The 2020 Rookie of the Year, Young has seen his career derailed by injuries, which cost him 21 games in the previous two seasons.
Helmut Marko said Perez didn't have the same focus as European world champion drivers.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
If Dartmouth men’s basketball players are granted the right to form a union, it could chart a pathway for all college athletes to unionize as employees, legal experts say.
The Vikings' star is on pace for 2,627 receiving yards this season.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
The Cardinals showed some fight in Week 1 and now face a Giants team that didn't score a point against the Cowboys.
U.S. Soccer has been based in Chicago for decades, with its national teams traveling to dozens of cities across the country. A $50 million pledge from Arthur Blank will help bring everything to Atlanta.
Della Maddalena is one of the welterweight division's most hyped prospects, but Holland has plenty of advantages in this fight.
The Lakers continue to invest in their young core.
It's the first meeting between the teams since the Terps left the ACC.
Andy Behrens tries to help your fantasy football night terrors by gauging the level of panic we should have with some players off to a slow start.
After his record-setting 10th consecutive victory, two-time defending F1 world drivers champion Max Verstappen holds a 145-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez with eight of 23 rounds remaining.