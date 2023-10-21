Friday's best in < 10 minutes
Jose Altuve hits a go-ahead three-run homer in the 9th, plus the D-backs rallied for a win in Game 4 of the NLCS on this edition of FastCast
It was a back-and-forth affair with the benches clearing before the Astros prevailed again in Arlington. Then the Diamondbacks stunned the Phillies and tied the NLCS.
The Diamondbacks scored four unanswered runs to erase what was a 5-2 Philadelphia lead in Game 4.
“We never give up,” Marte said after the Diamondbacks finally drove home the run that notched their first victory of the series.
With the ALCS now tied 2-2, the Astros have a whole new series — and the bats and the experience to take advantage vs. the Rangers.
