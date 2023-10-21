Friday Week 7 NFL Injury Report has game statuses for Sunday, practice updates for Monday

SUNDAY

PACKERS at BRONCOS

Green Bay — Doubtful: LB De'Vondre Campbell (ankle). Questionable: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), G Elgton Jenkins (knee), RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), S Darnell Savage (calf), CB Eric Stokes (foot), LB Quay Walker (knee), DT Devonte Wyatt (knee), CB Jaire Alexander (back), OT Yosh Nijman (knee). Denver — Out: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring).

LIONS at RAVENS

Detroit — Out: G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB David Montgomery (ribs). Questionable: DL Josh Paschal (knee), RB Craig Reynolds (hamstring/toe). Baltimore — Out: CB Kevon Seymour (ankle), S Marcus Williams (hamstring).

RAIDERS at BEARS

Las Vegas — Out: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder/knee), QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back), CB Nate Hobb (ankle). Chicago — Out: OL Nate Davis (ankle), QB Justin Fields (right thumb), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), RB Raschon Johnson (concussion), DB Terrell Smith (illness). Questionable: DB Jaquan Brisker (groin), OL Dan Feeney (knee), OL Darrell Wright (shoulder).

BROWNS at COLTS

Cleveland — Out: LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring). Questionable: TE Harrison Bryant (hip), RB Kareem Hunt (thigh), CB Greg Newsome II (hamstring), QB Deshaun Watson (right shoulder). Indianapolis — Out: TE Kylen Granson (concussion), OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist).

BILLS at PATRIOTS

Buffalo — Out: TE Quinton Morris (ankle), DT Ed Oliver (toe). Questionable: DB Cam Lewis (shoulder). New England — Out: OL Riley Reiff (knee), LB Josh Uche (knee/ankle), DL Keion White (concussion). Questionable: C David Andrews (ankle), DL Christian Barmore (knee), WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring), DB Cody Davis (knee), WR Demario Douglas (concussion), S Kyle Dugger (foot), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), TE Hunter Henry (ankle), DB Jack Jones (hamstring), CB Jonathan Jones (knee), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder).

COMMANDERS at GIANTS

Washington — No injury designations. New York — Out: OL Matt Peart (shoulder), OL John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OL Andrew Thomas (hamstring). Questionable: DB Adoree' Jackson (neck), QB Daniel Jones (neck), OL Evan Neal (ankle).

FALCONS at BUCCANEERS

Atlanta — No injury designations. Tampa Bay — Questionable: LB Anthony Nelson (concussion), DT Vita Vea (foot).

STEELERS at RAMS

Pittsburgh — Out: TE Pat Freiermuth (hamstring). Los Angeles — Out: DT Larrell Murchison (knee), RB Kyren Williams (ankle). Questionable: LB Ernest Jones (knee), WR Ben Skowronek (achilles), CB Derion Kendrick (NIR-personal).

CARDINALS at SEAHAWKS

Arizona — Out: CB Antonio Hamilton (groin), QB Kyler Murray (knee), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring), G Elijah Wilkinson (neck). Questionable: S Budda Baker (hamstring), CB Kei'Trel Clark (hamstring), WR Zach Pascal (neck), DT Kevin Strong (calf), CB Garrett Williams (knee), LB Josh Woods (back). Seattle — Questionable: C Evan Brown (hip), RB Zach Charbonnet (hamstring), T Jake Curhan (ankle), G Phil Haynes (calf), WR DK Metcalf (ribs, hip).

CHARGERS at CHIEFS

Los Angeles — Out: S Alohi Gillman (toe), CB Deane Leonard (hamstring), WR Jalen Guyton (knee), DT Otito Ogbonnia (knee). Questionable: LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (hamstring), S Derwin James (ankle). Kansas City — Out: WR Justin Watson (elbow). Questionable: CB Jaylen Watson (thigh).

DOLPHINS at EAGLES

Miami — Out: CB Jalen Ramsey (knee). Questionable: CB Xavien Howard (groin), FB Alec Ingold (foot), DB Nik Needham (achilles), OL Connor Williams (groin). Philadelphia — Out: FS Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB Bradley Roby (shoulder).

MONDAY

49ERS at VIKINGS

San Francisco — Did Not Practice: RB Christian McCaffrey (oblique), WR Deebo Samuel (shoulder), T Trent Williams (ankle). Limited Participation: G Aaron Brooks (ankle), LB Dre Greenlaw (hamstring), CB Isaiah Oliver (knee). Full Participation: S George Odum (quadriceps). Minnesota — DNP: G Ezra Cleveland (foot). Limited: CB Akayleb Evans (oblique), DE Patrick Jones (shoulder), WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring).

Note: NIR - Not Injury Related

