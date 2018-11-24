Friday Sports in Brief

GOLF

Phil Mickelson birdied the fourth playoff hole to beat Tiger Woods in their $9 million made-for-TV match Friday.

Mickelson made a 4-foot birdie putt on a specially set up 93-yard, par 3. The match at Shadow Creek Golf Club finished in the dark with lights set up around the hole.

Mickelson was 1 up after 16 holes, but Woods tied it with birdie from the fringe of the green on the par-3 17th hole. Both birdied the par-5 18th and then parred the first playoff hole before it went to the par-3 extra hole that they kept playing until there was a winner.

Only 700 invited guests were allowed to watch the event billed as golf's first pay-per-view broadcast. It was marred by technical difficulties with viewers unable to view it on their televisions after paying $19.95. Turner and Bleacher Report representatives sent out links on social media allowing people to view it for free on their computers and mobile devices.

NFL

HOUSTON (AP) -- Robert ''Bob'' McNair, billionaire founder and owner of the Houston Texans, has died. He was 81.

One of the NFL's most influential owners, McNair had battled both leukemia and squamous cell carcinoma in recent years before dying in Houston on Friday. The team did not immediately release a cause of death, but says he died peacefully with his wife Janice and his family by his side.

When Houston lost the Oilers to Tennessee after the 1996 season, McNair made it his mission to return the NFL to the city. He formed Houston NFL Holdings in 1998, and on Oct. 6, 1999 he was awarded the 32nd NFL franchise.

The Texans began play in 2002.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) - New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was absent at the start of practice on Friday, the team's last before its game against the New York Jets.

The 41-year-old three-time NFL MVP hurt his knee when he slipped after receiving a pass in last week's game against Tennessee. He was listed on the injury report as limited for Wednesday's workout; the team did not practice on Thanksgiving Day.

Since taking over as the starter when Drew Bledsoe was injured in the second game of the 2001 season, only once has Brady missed games for injury, when he tore apart his knee in the 2008 opener. He also missed the first four games of the 2016 season to serve a suspension for his role in the team's illegal football deflation scheme.

NBA

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - The Golden State Warriors said star Stephen Curry wasn't injured after two drivers hit his car on a rain-slicked freeway on Friday.

Curry was driving a black Porsche on State Route 24 in Oakland when the driver of a Lexus lost control and struck his car, the California Highway Patrol said.

Curry stopped in the center median, and as he waited for officers to arrive, another sedan lost control and rear-ended his Porsche, CHP Officer Herman Baza said.

Baza said no one was injured or arrested and that rain was a factor in the crash.

BASEBALL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Mike Matheny has been hired by Kansas City as a special adviser for player development, putting the former St. Louis Cardinals manager in position as a possible successor to Royals manager Ned Yost.

The 64-year-old Yost has managed the Royals since 2010 and led the team to the 2015 World Series title, the second in franchise history after 1985. Kansas City announced on the final day of this season he had agreed to a contract for 2019.

The 48-year-old Matheny succeeded Tony La Russa as Cardinals manager after St. Louis won the 2011 Series and became the first manager to lead his team into the playoffs in each of his first four seasons. He was fired on July 14 this year with the Cardinals at 47-46.

Royals general manager Dayton Moore said Friday that Matheny will assist in scouting and player development. Like Yost, Matheny is a former major league catcher.

SOCCER

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) - The 10-member South American soccer governing body says it is backing FIFA President Gianni Infantino for re-election.

The CONMEBOL executive committee unanimously agreed on Friday to ratify its support for Infantino for the 2019 election.

Infantino was present during CONMEBOL's meeting in Buenos Aires. He will also attend the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate on Saturday.

Infantino is seeking a full four-year term from 211 FIFA member countries at a June 5 vote in Paris. He was elected in February 2016 to complete the mandate of Sepp Blatter, who was banned by FIFA's ethics committee.

Infantino has no challenger yet before a Feb. 5 deadline for potential candidates.

TRACK AND FIELD

MONACO (AP) - Kenyan runner Kipyegon Bett, the men's 800-meter world championship bronze medalist, has been banned for four years for doping.

The IAAF integrity unit says Bett tested positive for EPO, an endurance boosting hormone, and refused to allow a sample to be taken.

Bett can appeal against the ban which expires in August 2022, when he will be aged 24. He was also stripped of his results from last season.

He is the latest in a series of Kenyan international runners to test positive for EPO.

Bett was the 800 world junior champion in 2016, and placed third in the 2017 worlds race in London.

