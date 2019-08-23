Friday schedule for Xfinity Series at Road America
The NASCAR Xfinity Series hits the track today with two practices at Road America in preparation for Saturday’s race.
The wunderground.com forecast for Friday calls for partly cloudy skies with a high of 69 degrees and a 10% chance of rain during the day.
Here is today’s schedule at Road America:
(All times are Eastern)
10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. – Xfinity garage open
1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)
3:35 – 4:55 – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)