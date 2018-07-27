Friday schedule at Pocono, Iowa

The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series both practice today. The Trucks are at Pocono Raceway, while the Xfinity Series is at Iowa Speedway.

The Cup Series does not get on track until Saturday.

Here is Friday’s schedule for Pocono and Iowa:

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

At Pocono

10 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. — Truck garage open

Noon – 12:55 p.m. — Truck practice (No TV)

2 – 2:55 p.m. — Final Truck practice (No TV)

At Iowa

2 – 9:30 p.m. — Xfinity garage open

5:05 – 5:55 p.m. — Xfinity practice (NBCSN)

6:35 – 7:25 p.m. — Final Xfinity practice (NBCSN)