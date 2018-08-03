Friday schedule for NASCAR at Watkins Glen

NASCAR begins its race weekend at Watkins Glen International today with Xfinity Series practice and a K&N Pro Series East race.

Cup teams won’t see the track until Saturday.

Here is the day’s schedule:

(All Times Are Eastern)

9:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

12:35 – 1:25 p.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

2:05 – 3:25 p.m. – Final Xfinity practice (NBC Sport App)

4:45 p.m. – K&N Pro Series East race; 100 miles/41 laps (tape delayed broadcast airs Wed, Aug. 8 on NBCSN)